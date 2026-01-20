Farah Khan promises to start her next film, says she will make it only with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Otherwise I will wait’

It all started when Nakuul said that he really misses the genre of films that Farah used to make. Farah said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college so I will make after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time, I think end of this year I will start.”

Farah Khan has finally announced that she is ready to make her next film as a director! Even as the choreographer-director continues to charm the internet with her candid, humorous YouTube vlogs, many fans eagerly await her next film. She has directed iconic Bollywood films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om , and Tees Maar Khan. In her latest vlog, in which she visited Nakuul Mehta's Mumbai home, Farah gave a major update about her next film as a director. (Also read: Farah Khan's reaction is priceless as cook Dilip says he often uses her BMW car to travel: ‘Kaha ghum raha tha?’ )

Farah then quipped that she is not abandoning YouTube because she wants to pay the fees of her kids! When Nakuul asked whether YouTube will also produce her film, she replied, “If I do (direct her film), I will do it will Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube.”

About her last film Farah's last directorial was Happy New Year. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani. It was released in 2014 and became a box office success.

Meanwhile, Farah started her vlogs in 2025 after her team encouraged her to do so. She chose her cook Dilip as her on-screen companion and gave him punchlines to deliver in the videos. Their playful banter turned him into an overnight sensation on the internet.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, which was released in 2023. The actor will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's King. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.