Farah Khan's reaction is priceless as cook Dilip says he often uses her BMW car to travel: ‘Kaha ghum raha tha?’

During the episode, Pranit's father asked Farah whether Dilip has bought a big car which was seen in one of her videos. Farah joked that no, Dilip still uses a two-wheeler. Farah then quizzed Dilip whether he has really got a car for himself, to which Dilip replied, “Aapka BMW wala hain na (Your BMW is there)!”

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan continues to charm the internet with her candid, humorous YouTube vlogs, but one of the biggest highlights of these videos has undoubtedly been her cook, Dilip, who has now become a viral favourite in his own right. In the latest episode, Farah and Dilip visited Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More's Mumbai residence, where they cooked up delicious dishes and talked about his stand-up comedy. (Also read: Farah Khan calls Akshaye Khanna the real deal, says: ‘Dhurandhar ke baad Tees Maar Khan ka hi raaj chal raha hai’ )

Pranit quipped that Dilip must tell everyone in his village that the BMW is his own car! Farah is shocked when Pranit's father said that he saw Dilip with a driver in the car. “Driver bhi tha? Ubed and ye dono kaha ghum raha tha Lonavala mein (With the driver? Ubed and him are going around with my car but where)?” Dilip giggled at this response but did not add anything more.

Farah's vlogs with Dilip Earlier, in one of her vlogs, Dilip revealed that he began working in Delhi for just ₹300, but his starting salary at Farah’s house was ₹20,000. Farah shared that although he started at twenty thousand, his salary has now increased significantly. She also mentioned that Dilip receives extra pay or a share of the earnings from their YouTube vlogs.

Beyond their cooking videos, Farah also launched a travel vlog series with Dilip, taking him on his first-ever international trip to the Maldives. Dilip has also featured in several advertisements, including campaigns with Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani for Myntra, as well as promotions for Flipkart, among others.