FIR filed against Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru for mimicking Daiva scene from Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Actor Ranveer Singh, a few months ago, faced criticism for mimicking the Daiva scene from Rishab Shetty's film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 during a public event. Now, as per NDTV, an FIR was on Wednesday registered against Ranveer at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. The incident involving Ranveer Singh took place at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025. (PTI)

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru Ranveer has been accused of insulting Hindu religious sentiments and the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka. The case was booked under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Methal.

Details of FIR According to the FIR, the alleged incident took place at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, on November 28, 2025. The complainant claimed that Ranveer made derogatory remarks and also performed a mocking stage act that allegedly demeaned revered elements of the Daiva tradition.

The advocate, in his complaint, claimed that Ranveer imitated the expressions associated with Panjurli and Guliga Daiva adding that he described it in a crude, comical, and derogatory manner. Prashanth added that Ranveer referred to the Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost".

The complaint said that Chavundi Daiva is a revered guardian deity symbolising divine feminine energy in the coastal regions of Karnataka. Calling the deity a ghost was a serious misrepresentation that hurt religious sentiments, said the complainant.

The matter has been referred to the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru. It is scheduled for a hearing on April 8. A private complaint was filed by the Bengaluru advocate on December 27 last year, in the Additional Judicial Magistrate, Bengaluru.

On January 23 this year, the court gave an order to the High Grounds police station to register an FIR under Section 175 clause 3 of BNS.

About Ranveer and Daiva scene row After facing backlash, Ranveer apologised with a note on social media. He had said, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

The incident took place at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025, which Rishab also attended. Ranveer went on the stage and imitated Rishab Shetty’s Daiva act from the Kantara films.

In a video from the event, Ranveer was seen saying, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” He then went on to imitate the scene despite Rishab previously having asked him not to. A section of the internet called it insensitive and disrespectful.