'We make mistakes, he apologised, we should accept it': Gulshan Devaiah on Ranveer Singh's Kantara Daiva scene row

Gulshan Devaiah, who played the role of King Kulashekhara in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, has opened up actor Ranveer Singh's Daiva scene controversy. Speaking to NDTV, Gulshan said that everyone makes "mistakes when we get excited, and that scene in the film was so integral and really affected us." He also added that since Ranveer apologised over the incident, people should "just accept it and move on." Gulshan Devaiah talked about Ranveer Singh's Kantara Daiva scene row.

What Gulshan Devaiah has to say about Ranveer Singh's Daiva scene row

Ranveer faced criticism for mimicking the Daiva scene from Kantara during a public event, as a section of the people felt he disrespected Tulu traditions. Talking about it, Gulshan said, "My personal views are not popular views. I really don't get affected by such things so much. But if somebody feels disrespected or something, I understand. Ranveer apologised as well. Let's take it with that. I don't know what his intent was - only he knows. We all make mistakes when we get excited, and that scene in the film was so integral and really affected us. It was very 'romanchak (interesting).'"

He added, "I think it is part of certain people's identity - those who belong to the Tulu community and live in that land. It's part of their identity. They feel it is disrespectful to their culture, and that's fine. From their perspective, it is correct. These things don't affect me that much. But at the same time, since he apologised, we should just accept it and move on."

What did Ranveer Singh do--his remark and apology

After facing backlash, Ranveer apologised with a note on social media. He had said, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Where did the incident take place

The incident took place at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025, which Rishab also attended. Ranveer went on the stage and imitated Rishab Shetty’s Daiva act from the Kantara films. He also referred to the daivas as ‘ghosts’ erroneously. In a video from the event, Ranveer was seen saying, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” He then went on to imitate the scene despite Rishab previously having asked him not to. However, a section of the internet called it insensitive and disrespectful.