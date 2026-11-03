From running banquet chains to Bollywood debut at 48: Rupinder Walia on journey to Udta Teer, becoming a star in his kids' eyes | HT Exclusive

For Rupinder Walia, acting was always the dream, but financial security was a priority too. While he pursued his passion for theatre from the age of 20, he simultaneously built a successful banquet and event management business, knowing how uncertain a career in Bollywood could be. Nearly three decades later, at 48, he finally made his big-screen debut with Udta Teer. Playing Sodhi, a Haryanvi-speaking Sikh cop in Ayushmann Khurrana's team, Rupinder brings a generous dose of humour to the film, making his character one of its most entertaining elements.

Rupinder Walia made his Bollywood debut with Udta Teer at 48.

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In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Rupinder opened up about his journey from theatre to films, how he landed his role in Udta Teer, why he never wanted to move to Mumbai to struggle for work, and his kids' reaction to the movie.

On pursuing acting alongside business

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Rupinder's association with acting goes back to when he was 20. He trained at the Shri Ram Centre of Art and Culture in Delhi, where he completed a two-year diploma in acting, and continued performing in theatre for several years. However, he also had a business to run. He said, “I have a chain of banquets and an event management company through which I organise several government and private events. I have my banquet chain in Haryana and Northern India, and we organise big fat weddings.”

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being passionate about acting, Rupinder was always clear that he wanted financial independence before entering the film industry. “I come from a middle-class family. This business I have built over time, working since I was 20. I was aware that this film line is very uncertain. Today, OTT platforms have taken over, and we see different kinds of cinema being made, but when I was young, the industry was ruled by stardom and even getting character roles was difficult,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being passionate about acting, Rupinder was always clear that he wanted financial independence before entering the film industry. “I come from a middle-class family. This business I have built over time, working since I was 20. I was aware that this film line is very uncertain. Today, OTT platforms have taken over, and we see different kinds of cinema being made, but when I was young, the industry was ruled by stardom and even getting character roles was difficult,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rupinder added that he was never interested in television and did not want to move to Mumbai without having a financial cushion. “I always wanted to be financially stable because I didn't want to come to Mumbai and struggle. So I used to satisfy my desire to act by performing in theatre plays and running my business alongside. Today, by God's grace, I don't have to accept a role I am not comfortable with just for financial reasons. I won't do any role for money. Everyone should maintain their financial stability.”

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He also believes that the emergence of OTT platforms and changes in the casting process have made things easier for aspiring actors. “Now there are OTT platforms as well, and casting directors call you right here in Delhi. There is no need to go to Mumbai. You can just shoot your audition on your phone and send it. If they like it, they will call you. I think the door-to-door struggle has ended. For an actor, earlier there were embarrassing moments of standing in a queue outside a casting director's office. Coming from a middle-class family, I sometimes found it very awkward. But that has also ended now. I can send my audition from the comfort of my home,” he said.

How Rupinder landed his Bollywood debut at 48

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Rupinder credits his long association with theatre for helping him land the role in Udta Teer. “Akash Kaushik and I were in the same theatre group at one point, so we knew each other. He had seen me speaking Haryanvi in several plays, so my introduction with him goes back years. He had something in mind, and one day, surprisingly, he came to my house and said, 'I am doing a film with you. Get ready, I am taking you beyond theatre to the big cinema.' Then the casting team auditioned me,” he revealed.

Getting an opportunity to make his debut with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Productions was particularly special for him. Rupinder says his experience on the sets also helped him understand why the two production houses have earned a reputation for their work. “They make artists comfortable on set. The atmosphere is so beautiful that a newcomer like me also feels comfortable, as if we are working in a family. Automatically, good performances start happening,” he said.

The misconception about Bollywood

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Having spent most of his acting career in theatre, Rupinder admitted that he had certain preconceived notions about the film industry. Stories of actors arriving late to sets and delaying shoots had led him to believe that stardom often took precedence over professionalism. However, his experience on Udta Teer was quite the opposite.

“It was nothing like this on Udta Teer. All the cast members came on time and work finished on time. I thought stardom would dictate what happens on set, but nothing like that happened. Ayushmann Khurrana would make everyone so comfortable on set that it was a laughing riot. Mukul Dev sir, Rahul Bose sir, everyone was a thorough professional. We didn't even realise when we completed the film. On the last day, everyone got emotional because we had been shooting for the film for 1.5-2 years,” Rupinder added.

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Children excited for his Bollywood debut at 48

While making his Bollywood debut has been a milestone for Rupinder, the actor says one of his biggest rewards has been seeing his children's reaction to it. “We have a joint family, and I have twins, a son and a daughter. They have gone crazy watching the film. During the screening, many people came to take pictures with me. My kids had a sparkle in their eyes, as if their father had become a star,” he says.

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Rupinder credits producer Guneet Monga and director Akash Kaushik for giving him the opportunity, adding that his children's encouragement has made him even more eager to take on different roles and projects.