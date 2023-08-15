From Shilpa Shetty to Allu Arjun: How stars celebrated Independence Day

Indian celebrities wore white, orange and green, unfurled the Tricolour and sang the National Anthem to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday. Several stars took to social media to mark the festival and 76 years of the nation's independence. Among them were Allu Arjun, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Raashi Khanna and more. (Also read: Independence Day special: Sara Ali Khan wants freedom from judgement towards women and female actors) Shilpa Shetty, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Allu Arjun celebrated Independence Day with their families.

Allu Arjun celebrated with his wife and two kids, along with the staff of his production studio. They all had a flag hoisting ceremony and everyone was dressed in white. Check out the photos:

Allu Arjun celebrated Independence Day.

Shilpa Shetty wore a white kurta, green salwar and orange dupatta for a flag hoisting ceremony with her mother and son Viaan. The family also sang Jana Gana Mana together and raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. “Vande Mataram,” Shilpa wrote with her post.

Gurmeet Chaudhary celebrated the day with his wife Debina Bonnerjee and their two daughters. They hoisted the Tricolour in their building compound and were also all dressed in white.

Jackie Shroff celebrated Independence Day with school children. He took to Instagram and shared the video and pictures from the celebration and captioned it, “Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind.”

Karan Johar dropped a picture of a man holding a national flag in hand and wrote, “Happy Independence day.”

To mark this occasion, Suniel Shetty penned a lengthy message. He wrote, “On our 77th Independence Day –I wish for an India where every young mind is excited about the endless possibilities. I wish for India to stand tall on the global stage as a shining example of progress. I wish for India to genuinely love every bit of our culture, language and traditions. But above all, I wish for every Indian heart to swell with pride, realizing how lucky we are to be born here. Happy Independence Day, my fellow Indians! Let's keep dreaming, aiming high, and creating a future that makes generations proud. Jai Hind!”

Farah Khan Kunder uploaded a picture of her kids dressed in tricolour outfits and captioned it, “50% Hindu.. 25%Muslim.. 25% Parsi.. 100% INDIAN 🇮🇳 #happyindependenceday ..”

Ajay Devgn also wished and posted a glimpse of a calendar with a video “Azadi ka rasta azad khyalo se banta hai.

He wrote, “Celebrating our azaadi with these powerful words. Happy Independence Day to all!”

Nimrat Kaur posted a series of photos waving the national flag and posing with it. She wrote, “From childhood till date, three closest and favorite colors to my heart... Nothing like the feeling of holding and standing beneath our beloved tricolour…Happy Independence Day from me to all my fellow Indians all over the world. Jai Hind!! P.S. I’m joined by an unlikely fellow Indian in my last picture.”

Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture with her husband Gautam Kitchlu to wish her fans on Independence Day along with a message, “Ae mere watan ke logo wishing a very Happy Independence day.”

Bhumi Pednekar wished her fans on Insta story and wrote, “Best feeling in the whole world. Happy Independence Day.” Kangana Ranaut uploaded a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's photo with people around him to wish happy Independence Day to fans and followers. Kunal Kemmu treated fans with an image of his daughter Inaaya with her drawing of the national flag.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON