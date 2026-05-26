‘FWICE can’t ban people, it’s not a court’: Ashoke Pandit clarifies action against Ranveer Singh in Don 3 row

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ ( FWICE ) action against Ranveer Singh after his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Don 3 has been making headlines. But is it really a ‘ban’? In a recent conversation, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit explained that FWICE “can’t ban” people, but the federation has instead issued a “non-cooperation” directive, asking its members not to work with the actor on any project in any capacity.

'FWICE is not court, we can't ban people'

Speaking to ETimes, Ashoke Pandit said, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not court; we can't ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, they will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not. So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that as far as wherever he is there, you will not work till the time. This issue is not sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend which will start."