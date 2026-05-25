Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issues statement after ban by film workers' body over Don 3 feud with Farhan Akhtar

On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the film industry not to work with Ranveer Singh following a complaint by Farhan Akhtar over his sudden exit from Don 3. After the workers’ federation claimed it had sent Ranveer notices before reaching this conclusion, the Dhurandhar actor's spokesperson issued a statement. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh banned by film workers' body amid Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar; industry asked not to work with actor) Ranveer Singh's spokesperson has broken their silence in the Don 3 feud with Farhan Akhtar. (AFP)

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issues statement Ranveer’s official spokesperson shares, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.

He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”