Ranveer Singh banned by film workers' body amid Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar; industry asked not to work with actor

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The decision was announced on Monday evening amid a row with filmmaker-actor-musician Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. Farhan had approached the workers’ body after the actor’s abrupt exit from his film. Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh have been feuding over the latter's exit from Don 3. FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute The FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April. Ranveer was issued multiple notices by the body to which the actor replied that the body was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to address their contractual issues. In the decision announced after a meeting on Monday, the film body has instructed the film industry not to work with the actor following his exit. The filmmaker reportedly filed a legal suit against Ranveer and took the matter to FWICE. “Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh,” reads their note. Their note also mentions: “FWICE therefore appeals to all producers, producers' associations, and industry bodies to stand united with the Federation in discouraging and eliminating such unprofessional practices in the larger interest of the Indian film and television industry and all its stakeholders.”

Previously, the workers’ body issued a statement that the complaint was submitted through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) of which Farhan is a member. The film body revealed that it examined the complaint and the circumstances before arriving to the decision announced on Monday. “During the press conference, FWICE will officially address the matter and communicate its stand and decision after examining the complaint and the related circumstances," the statement read. Why are Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar feuding over Don 3 After the reboot of Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer was announced to helm Farhan’s Don 3 in 2023. Reports of dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly. This happened right after the success of his Aditya Dhar film Dhurandhar.