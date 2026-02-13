Hrithik Roshan dismisses claims he's replacing Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3: ‘I was never approached’

The last few days have seen a lot of chatter about Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and Hrithik Roshan replacing Ranveer Singh in the role. Many were confused, since no one from the film’s team had issued an official statement. Even as Farhan and Ranveer remain mum about the issue, Hrithik breaks his silence and clarifies if he has replaced the Dhurandhar star in the film. Hrithik Roshan asks people not to speculate about him replacing Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

Hrithik Roshan denies replacing Ranveer Singh in Don 3 Hrithik released a statement to the press on Friday, as per ANI and PTI, stating that he has ‘never been approached’ for the role in Don 3. His statement reads: “What started off as just a rumour has now taken on an entire life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

This comes a day after a source told HT City, “It is not true, Hrithik was not approached to star in Don 3 after Ranveer came on board.”

The rumours of Ranveer Singh being replaced in Don 3 In August 2023, Farhan released an announcement video revealing that Ranveer will be the new Don in the third film of his franchise. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had played the role in earlier Hindi versions, with Prabhas and Ajith Kumar playing the role in Telugu and Tamil. There was no update on the film after that.

However, news surfaced this month that things did not go as planned between Ranveer and Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. A producer present at the meeting told Bollywood Hungama, “Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.”

The source also said that Farhan was never open to Ranveer's feedback on the scripts and had issues incorporating certain subplots into the film. Mentioning Ranveer, the source told the publication that Farhan was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik on board and only reapproached him after the success of Dhurandhar. Ranveer and Farhan did not address the speculation surrounding Don 3, but Hrithik finally has.

Ranveer will soon be seen in Dhurandhar 2, which hits screens on March 19. Hrithik is debuting as a director with Krrish 4.