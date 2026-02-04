Is Priyanka Chopra set to return to Don 3 and Krrish 4? Here’s what the actor revealed

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema after nearly six years with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi. During a recent interview, the star also hinted at potential developments related to her popular Bollywood franchises Don and Krrish, reigniting speculation about her return to the two series. Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi after six years, hinting at possible returns to Don and Krrish franchises. (Instagram)

Priyanka on starring in Don 3 and Krrish 4 Priyanka previously starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise, which went on to achieve cult status. Although Don 3 was officially announced with Ranveer Singh as the lead, reports later suggested that the project was put on hold after the actor’s exit, with Farhan shifting focus to other commitments. There has also been speculation that Priyanka will reprise her role in Krrish 4.

Addressing these rumours in an interview with Screenrant, she said, “I don’t know if I can talk about either of them at all,” prompting her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu to quip, “Then there’s something happening.”

Calling it an exciting phase, Priyanka added, “This (Varanasi) is the first one that I’m doing after, like, almost six years in India, and just coming back.” She also said she would be open to revisiting characters and franchises that offer strong storytelling potential.

Speculation around Krrish 4 further intensified last year when reports claimed Hrithik Roshan would take over the director’s chair from his father, Rakesh Roshan, with Priyanka playing a key role. The buzz grew after Hrithik was seen spending time with Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, in the US. An official announcement, however, is still awaited.

About Varanasi The makers have unveiled a grand teaser for Varanasi, offering a first look at Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, blood-soaked, wielding a trishul, and riding a bull, in November. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, Kumbha.

Varanasi follows Rudhra, on a globe-spanning time-travel mission to recover a powerful cosmic artefact tied to ancient lore and save humanity from looming destruction. The epic adventure blends Indian mythology with high-octane action across continents and eras, pitting the forces of good against the evil Kumbha.