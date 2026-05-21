Netflix vs JioHotstar: Ranveer Singh’s raw, unseen Dhurandhar version triggers streaming battle, lands on both platforms

The box office war may be over, but the battle has now spilled into the OTT arena. Buzz is soaring after it was announced that the raw and unseen version of Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar will start streaming on both Netflix and JioHotstar on the same day, setting the stage for a full-blown streaming clash. Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar The Revenge will arrive on JioHotstar on June 4. (Netflix)

Dhurandhar clash on OTT On Thursday, it was announced that a RAW and Undekha version of the first part of Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy thriller will be released on Netflix and on JioHotstar from May 22.

The unseen cut promises a “raw and unfiltered” experience, offering audiences a deeper and more immersive dive into the world of Dhurandhar, complete with never-seen-before moments crafted exclusively for viewers. Along with Hindi, the film will be available in Tamil and Telugu.

The move has set the stage for a major OTT clash, with streamers going head-to-head by releasing the same film on two different platforms simultaneously.

The OTT move has left social media users both intrigued and confused. While some fans are excited to see two streaming giants battling it out over the same film, others are wondering why Dhurandhar is releasing simultaneously on rival platforms.

One social media user wrote, “Then what about Netflix coming on 22 May? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?”

“Only ????? Netflix kya krr rha hai phirr (What is Netflix doing then),” another wrote. One comment read, “Okay so both @jiohotstar and @netflix_in releasing Raw and uncut version of Part 1 on 22nd May ??? Cool”.

“Let's normalize non exclusive streaming partners,” one mentioned, with another writing, “So are we seeing a collaboration between @jiohotstar and @netflix_in or what??”

“Same movie, Same day, Same duration, Same name In two different streaming platforms can’t understand what was the deal between Hotstar and Netflix for dhurandhar part 1 raw & undekha,” one comment read.