Farhan Akhtar takes Don 3 dispute with Ranveer Singh to FWICE; decision expected Monday

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh have reportedly been at loggerheads regarding Don 3 for months now. After Ranveer’s exit from the film, Farhan allegedly filed a legal suit against him and also took the matter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Now, on Monday, FWICE is expected to hold a press conference where it will reportedly reveal its decision on the issue. Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh's Don 3 dispute escalates.

FWICE on Don 3 dispute According to an official statement issued by FWICE, the complaint was submitted through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), where Farhan Akhtar is a member. According to News18, in a statement, the film body revealed that it examined the complaint and the circumstances before arriving at a decision, which will be communicated through a press conference scheduled for around 4 pm on Monday evening. “During the press conference, FWICE will officially address the matter and communicate its stand and decision after examining the complaint and the related circumstances," the statement read.

What is the Don 3 dispute? The dispute between Ranveer Singh and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment first came to light in December 2025, when Ranveer abruptly walked out of Don 3 after being announced as the lead actor of the film, taking the mantle from Shah Rukh Khan, who played the lead role in Farhan’s Don and Don 2.

Ranveer’s decision reportedly came shortly after the massive success of Dhurandhar. Reports were rife that the actor had demanded changes in the script, which allegedly did not go down well with the makers. Buzz also suggested that Ranveer accused Farhan of considering replacing him with Hrithik Roshan owing to his career slump, but later decided to retain him after Dhurandhar’s huge success. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan had played an important cameo in Don 2 (2011).

Multiple reports claimed that Farhan asked for ₹40 crore in damages, alleging that he had already spent ₹40 crore on the film’s pre-production and that Ranveer had approved the script at every stage. The matter was reportedly taken to the Producers Guild of India, but the Guild advised both parties to resolve the issue amicably rather than pursue a legal route.