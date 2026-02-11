FWICE urges the entire film industry to extend financial support for Rajpal Yadav to settle ₹9 crore debt case

Actor Rajpal Yadav was offered support from actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary days after he surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi. Now the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also come forward to appeal to the film and TV industry to stand by the actor and comedian during his "challenging phase of his life." The Delhi High Court refused to grant him any relief in his cheque-bounce cases and he had to surrender on February 6. (Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary urges film fraternity to help Rajpal Yadav as he is jailed in ₹9 crore debt case: ‘Today, he needs us’) FWICE has appealed to the film and TV industry to stand by Rajpal Yadav. (Instagram/@rajpalofficial)

FWICE appeals to the film industry As per the latest update by news agency ANI, FWICE appealed to "all producers, directors, artists, technicians, associations, and well-wishers to extend their moral and financial support to help Shri Rajpal Yadav resolve his liabilities and regain his freedom, dignity, and peace of mind."

The statement further read, "Members and well-wishers willing to offer monetary assistance may contribute directly to Shri Rajpal Yadav or route their support through FWICE. The Federation assures complete transparency, and any funds received will be responsibly consolidated and handed over to assist him in settling his dues at the earliest."

What is the case against Rajpal Yadav? The trouble began in 2010 when Rajpal took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failure at the box office sparked a repayment crisis, leading to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.

In June 2024, the court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had swelled to nearly ₹9 crore. However, this was soon followed by a recurring pattern of missed deadlines and unkept commitments. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid.

However, on February 2, the high court directed Rajpal to surrender, observing that the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant.