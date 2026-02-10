Gurmeet Choudhary urges film fraternity to help Rajpal Yadav as he is jailed in ₹9 crore debt case: ‘Today, he needs us’

He went on to add, “As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity—let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own.”

Taking to his X account, Gurmeet said on Tuesday (February 10), “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us.”

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi on February 6 after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any relief in his cheque-bounce cases. Right before surrendering and going to Tihar Jail, the actor made an emotional confession, admitting he was facing a severe financial crunch and he had received no help. Now, actor Gurmeet Choudhary has stepped forward as a sign of solidarity and urged members of the film fraternity to help the actor in this hour of need. (Also read: Sonu Sood steps in to help Rajpal Yadav as he is sent to Tihar jail in ₹9 crore debt case: ‘He will be part of my film’ )

Gurmeet's call for action comes hours after Sonu shared that he is ready to offer Rajpal a film and a signing amount to assist him financially. “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” he said.

What is the case against Rajpal Yadav? The case involves a complaint filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. against the actor and his wife over several bounced cheques from them and failure to pay back what was due to them. In 2018, a magisterial court in Delhi had convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife in cheque-bounce cases, sentencing the actor to six months' imprisonment. The conviction was upheld by a sessions court in 2019. The Yadavs challenged this in the Delhi High Court. In June 2024, the conviction was temporarily suspended after the high court urged the actor to adopt “sincere and genuine measures” to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

However, on February 2, the high court directed Rajpal to surrender, observing that the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant. On February 4, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav’s final plea seeking a one-week extension to arrange funds. The court stated that repeated leniency could not be extended, regardless of an individual’s public profile, and directed the actor to surrender without further delay.