Sonu Sood steps in to help Rajpal Yadav as he is sent to Tihar jail in ₹9 crore debt case: ‘He will be part of my film’

Just before surrendering and going to Tihar Jail in connection with the ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav made an emotional confession, admitting he was facing a severe financial crunch and had no one to turn to for help. In a show of solidarity, actor Sonu Sood has now stepped in, offering Rajpal a film along with a “small signing amount”. Rajpal Yadav has surrendered following failure to repay loan from 2010 film.

He has stressed that the move is not charity, but a gesture of professional support.

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav On Tuesday, Sonu stepped in to support Rajpal following his emotional confession that he was struggling financially and had no one to help him, just ahead of surrendering in the ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case.

Sonu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram Stories, to offer him a film, and a signing amount to assist him financially. He also appealed to members of the film industry to step forward and stand by Rajpal so that he knows that he is not alone in this difficult time.

“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu wrote.

He continued, “When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”