Sonu Sood steps in to help Rajpal Yadav as he is sent to Tihar jail in ₹9 crore debt case: ‘He will be part of my film’
Sonu Sood took to social media to offer Rajpal Yadav a film, and a signing amount to help him. It comes after he was sent to Tihar Jail over ₹9 crore debt.
Just before surrendering and going to Tihar Jail in connection with the ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav made an emotional confession, admitting he was facing a severe financial crunch and had no one to turn to for help. In a show of solidarity, actor Sonu Sood has now stepped in, offering Rajpal a film along with a “small signing amount”.
He has stressed that the move is not charity, but a gesture of professional support.
Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav
On Tuesday, Sonu stepped in to support Rajpal following his emotional confession that he was struggling financially and had no one to help him, just ahead of surrendering in the ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case.
Sonu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram Stories, to offer him a film, and a signing amount to assist him financially. He also appealed to members of the film industry to step forward and stand by Rajpal so that he knows that he is not alone in this difficult time.
“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu wrote.
He continued, “When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”
Sonu’s tweet comes shortly after Rajpal’s emotional statement about facing a financial crunch went viral across social media. In a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal made an emotional statement about his financial woes just some time before surrendering to the authorities.
When asked about the legal issues, Rajpal said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain (sir, what to do? I don’t have the money to pay back). Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta (can’t see another way out).”
In the story, he was even asked why he didn’t ask his friends such as Priyadarshan for help. To this, Rajpal said, “Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (Sir, we are all on our own over here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”
All about Rajpal Yadav’s legal issues
The trouble began in 2010 when Rajpal took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failure at the box office sparked a repayment crisis, leading to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.
Despite approaching the Delhi High Court with a revision petition, the actor’s legal troubles only intensified over time. In June 2024, the court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had swelled to nearly ₹9 crore. However, this was soon followed by a recurring pattern of missed deadlines and unkept commitments. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid.
This month Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, noting that leniency cannot be extended endlessly for anyone, regardless of their celebrity status. On February 4, 2026, the court rejected a last-minute “mercy plea” for a one-week extension to arrange funds, with the judge observing that Rajpal had failed to honour nearly 20 different undertakings in the past.
On February 5, 2026, where his counsel offered a fresh ₹25 lakh cheque and a new payment schedule, the judge refused to recall the surrender order. Rajpal surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities at 4 PM that day to serve his six-month sentence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.