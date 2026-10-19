Mumbai, Film workers body the Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Monday condemned the firing on Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, saying that such incidents raise serious concerns about the safety and security of film personalities.

FWICE condemns firing on Tiger Shroff, demands enhanced security for film personalities

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 36-year-old actor escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Shroff's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, according to the police.

Deep Dive What did FWICE demand after the firing at Tiger Shroff? FWICE called for an impartial, time-bound investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. It also urged Maharashtra authorities and police to strengthen security for people associated with the film industry. Was Tiger Shroff injured in the firing, and who else was hurt? The main report said Shroff escaped unhurt. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident. What steps have police taken in the investigation into the Tiger Shroff shooting? Police formed 15 teams, reviewed CCTV footage and recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants. Several people were detained for questioning, while the gang’s social-media claim of responsibility had not been verified by police.

"Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," read a statement issued by FWICE.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The industry body said there should be an impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident involving Shroff "so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The industry body said there should be an impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident involving Shroff "so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"We appeal to the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned police authorities to take serious cognizance of these repeated attacks and implement effective measures to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all personalities associated with the film industry," the statement further read.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.

Three men suspected to be involved in the incident were detained in Rajasthan's Kota from a train coming from Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.