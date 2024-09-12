 Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others visit Malaika Arora after her father Anil Mehta's death. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others visit Malaika Arora after her father Anil Mehta's death. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Sep 12, 2024 08:54 PM IST

Gauri Khan, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty, Bhavana Panday, and other celebrities visited Malaika Arora's mother's home on September 12 to express their condolences.

Malaika Arora and her family have been mourning the unfortunate death of her father Anil Mehta, who died on Wednesday.  On Thursday, September 12, Gauri Khan, Dia Mirza, Bhavana Pandey, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty were among the celebrities who visited her mother Joyce Polycarp's house to express their condolences. Also read: Malaika Arora issues first statement after her father's death: ‘Our family is in deep shock’)

Gauri Khan visits Malaika Arora

In the recent videos, posted on social media, Gauri was seen entering Malaika's maternal home. Later, Bhavana and Dia were also clicked when they reached to pay their respects. Shilpa, Shamita, Farah Khan and her brother Sajid Khan and Malaika's close friends and colleagues Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis also came to be by her side.

 

Kareena Kapoor cancels event after Anil Mehta's demise

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor and Arbaaz along with his wife Sshura Khan also visited Malaika's house on the second day of her father's demise. Kareena, who is a close friend of Malaika and her younger sister Amrita Arora cancelled a promotional event after Anil's demise. She was reportedly set to be a special guest at an event at Lido Cinemas on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai on September 12. However, the event has now been postponed.

 

Malaika Arora's statement on Anil Mehta's death

On September 11, Malaika issued an emotional statement which read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan , Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy.”

About Malaika Arora's parents

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

