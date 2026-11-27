Mumbai, As she approaches 25 years in the film industry, actor Esha Deol says she is grateful to continue receiving work and hopes to explore characters that resonate with her at this stage of life rather than repeat roles she played in her younger years.

Grateful to still have my face on a poster: Esha Deol on career so far more less

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Esha, who was recently seen in the film "Pratap" opposite Amit Sadh, said she feels fortunate to still be part of the industry and have a place in the hearts of audiences.

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"It's amazing. It's lovely. I'm just grateful to still get work and be here and have my face on a poster and a place in your heart," she told PTI in an interview.

The 45-year-old actor said the roles offered to her have naturally evolved over the years, adding that she herself is no longer drawn to the kind of characters she played in her early 20s.

"Our lives are so open in the public and mine has always been that way. So the roles that people approach you with do change with time. As an artist, what I did in my early 20s, I would not want to do something like that now. It doesn't resonate with me anymore," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Daughter of late star Dharmendra and actor-politician Hema Malini, Esha made her acting debut with the 2002 film "Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe" and went on to feature in films such as "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", "Yuva", "Kaal", "Dhoom" and "No Entry". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daughter of late star Dharmendra and actor-politician Hema Malini, Esha made her acting debut with the 2002 film "Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe" and went on to feature in films such as "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", "Yuva", "Kaal", "Dhoom" and "No Entry". {{/usCountry}}

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Asked whether she had found her genre, the actor said that while her initial ambition was simply to enter the industry and find work, she now wants to explore diverse stories and characters where she can make a meaningful contribution.

"As an artist, I think tapping into different stories, different characters is the fun part. Instead of getting stuck to just one thing. It gets monotonous. I am not the kind who likes to get monotonous," she said.

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"The industry observes. When you put yourself out there, then there are these Chinese whispers that 'she is still working' or 'she is doing this project'. Then they start considering you. It's all about how you put yourself out there and how they see you," she added.

Deol also expressed optimism about the changing portrayal of women in cinema, saying filmmakers were increasingly creating meaningful female-centric stories.

"I think there are some beautiful films that are being made which are female-centric. And whoever is writing them is giving opportunity and a chance. And the audience acknowledging it itself is so beautiful," she said.

Remembered as the "Dhoom girl" for her role in the 2004 action film, Esha said she feels grateful for the identity the film gave her.

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"I think I'm still called the 'Dhoom' girl. I think that's the beauty of that film. It gave me this name. And I'm very thankful for that," she said about the movie, in which she starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Rimi Sen.

The actor also recalled how filmmaking was more "spontaneous" during her early years in the industry, adding that preparation to an extent is "wonderful".

"Now everything is so prepared and so much reading and so much everything. That also works. That's a different way of looking at cinema. That time, I felt it was just more spontaneous. Even our scenes would be written in the morning. I changed on set," she said.

"Preparing to an extent is really good. It's wonderful. Because you know what you're going in for. Beyond that, I think you've got to leave a little room for that magic to happen," she added.

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Asked which filmmaker she would like to collaborate with going forward, Esha said she admires director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work a lot.

"I don't think I need to even bat an eyelid to say that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the way he is filmed and his work, I think that's like a dream. I really admire his work," she said.

Esha's upcoming projects include the horror comedy "Ghoonghat", the pan-India Telugu film "SYG", featuring Sanjay Dutt and the comedy film "Malamaal Weekly 2".

Besides acting, Esha is also involved in interior designing and prefers to pace her professional commitments according to her other responsibilities.

"I have other responsibilities in life and I like to pace myself out," she said.

"Pratap" is produced by Pradeep Rangwani under the banner of UV Films and directed by Sachin Saraf.

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