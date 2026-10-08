Panaji, Tears welled up as Nana Patekar's nephew Sachin Patekar, unable to contain his grief, arrived at Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji, where the actor's mortal remains were brought for postmortem on Thursday.

Grief and tears: Nana Patekar's relatives, friends gather at Goa hospital

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Relatives, friends and well‑wishers, including actor Sayaji Shinde, gathered in quiet grief outside the state-run hospital, paying tribute to the actor, remembered not only for his versatile performances but also for his commitment to social causes.

The sombre mood outside the GMCH mortuary in Bambolim near the state capital grew heavier when Sachin, overcome with emotion, broke down.

Deep Dive What was Nana Patekar's last public appearance before his death? Nana Patekar's last public appearance was at the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula on October 4, just four days before his cardiac arrest. Why was Nana Patekar regarded as an influential actor in Indian cinema? Nana Patekar was seen as an influential actor due to his intense performances, versatility across genres, and impactful contributions to both Hindi and Marathi films over a career spanning over four decades. How did Nana Patekar's death impact the film industry and his peers? Nana Patekar's death profoundly affected the film industry, prompting an outpouring of grief from peers and fans alike, who recognized his unique contributions and the void his passing created in Indian cinema.

Patekar's close friend, actor Sayaji Shinde, rushed to the hospital from a shooting assignment in the state as soon as he heard the news of his demise.

Patekar, 76, was rushed in an unconscious state from his Dona Paula residence near Panaji to a private hospital where he was declared dead early on Thursday. The body was later shifted to GMCH.

Police have registered a medico-legal case in connection with his death.

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{{^usCountry}} Shinde said he got to know about Patekar's death through a news channel, after which he rushed to the GMCH. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shinde said he got to know about Patekar's death through a news channel, after which he rushed to the GMCH. {{/usCountry}}

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"It was shocking… I saw the news on a channel this morning... I was shooting nearby, so I rushed here. It was shocking; what more can I say," he told reporters.

Police officials were seen engaged in a discussion with Sachin outside the hospital before heading towards its forensic department, where the postmortem would be conducted.

Members of the Samraat Club International, whose function Patekar attended four days before his death, also rushed to the GMCH.

"Nana has worked for the society. He had come for the function. He said that he did not want to come for some formal ceremonies. I told him that he is required at the function. When he came there, he changed the entire scene. He created aura there," club member and Patekar's friend Akshay Khandeparkar said.

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"Social media is filled with videos of Nana performing traditional dance . He danced with the children," he said, remembering the late actor.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.