Hansal Mehta denies cricket body's claims of match disruptions over Ranveer Singh's Pralay shoot in Mumbai, says team had Azad Maidan clearance

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has responded to the row over the shoot of Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, saying the team had secured the required permissions. The controversy began after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) raised objections to the six-hour shoot, claiming it forced the postponement of inter-school cricket matches. The association has questioned why a ground used by young cricketers was made available for a commercial film shoot.

Pralay shoot row: Hansal Mehta rejects MCA's claims, says team had permission to film at Azad Maidan.

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Hansal, meanwhile, maintained that the production had secured all the required permissions before filming at Azad Maidan. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he also criticised the hurdles filmmakers face while shooting in Mumbai, saying, “But I would like to underscore that Mumbai has been rendered a no-go zone for film shoots because of bureaucratic hurdles. And people like you fuel the fire.”

Why MCA objected to the shoot

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The MCA said it had written to the Maharashtra government's Sports Department, seeking an explanation for allowing the Pralay shoot at Azad Maidan. As per the report, the association said it was not consulted before the permission was issued, even though it is responsible for maintaining the ground and its pitches. The shoot required a large set to be put up and artificial grass to be laid, which left the MCA with no choice but to reschedule Under-14 and Under-16 inter-school matches already on the calendar.

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{{^usCountry}} MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon said Azad Maidan was already losing space to activities unrelated to sport. A section of the ground had been taken over for the Aqua Line Metro work, but the contractors had not moved out despite repeated reminders. The Mumbai Police also continued to occupy the premises instead of returning to their original location. He questioned why a film shoot was now being allowed when the ground was already dealing with these issues. He accused the Sports Department of giving commercial bookings priority over the needs of young sportspersons and said its decisions were affecting the cricketing culture that Azad Maidan has supported for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon said Azad Maidan was already losing space to activities unrelated to sport. A section of the ground had been taken over for the Aqua Line Metro work, but the contractors had not moved out despite repeated reminders. The Mumbai Police also continued to occupy the premises instead of returning to their original location. He questioned why a film shoot was now being allowed when the ground was already dealing with these issues. He accused the Sports Department of giving commercial bookings priority over the needs of young sportspersons and said its decisions were affecting the cricketing culture that Azad Maidan has supported for years. {{/usCountry}}

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Nadim said this was the first time a film had been shot at the ground and questioned the disruption caused to players and ongoing tournaments. He said, “This is the first time a film shoot has taken place at Azad Maidan. Large sets were erected, and artificial grass was laid for the shoot of Pralay. This is not a film-shooting venue but a cricket ground where players hone their skills to progress to the international level. Our ongoing tournaments were disrupted because of the shoot. Who will take responsibility for this loss? You cannot commercially exploit a cricket ground by allowing a commercial film shoot.”

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Government defends permission for Pralay

The report stated that the Maharashtra government had allowed Light Rays, the production house behind Pralay, to use 5,000 square yards of Azad Maidan for a six-hour shoot. The company paid ₹40,000 for the booking and deposited another ₹40,000 as security, which is refundable. The permission was signed by Sports Department Under Secretary Ashok Damayyawar on October 30 and sent on November 2. It came with conditions, including no vehicles on the pitches and no cooking or digging on the ground. The production was also required to obtain an NOC from the MCA. The association, however, says it was not consulted before the department approved the shoot.

Deputy Director of Sports, Mumbai Division, Navnath Fartade, defended the decision, saying a government resolution allows Azad Maidan to host non-sporting events for up to 30 days in a year. The MCA is concerned that allowing commercial shoots at the ground could lead to more such bookings and leave even less room for cricket. Azad Maidan regularly hosts inter-school and age-group tournaments, coaching sessions and club matches. The association wants the Sports Department to prioritise these activities and ensure that young players do not lose access to the ground due to commercial events.

About Pralay

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Ranveer Singh is leading the film Pralay, a survival thriller set in a post-catastrophic Mumbai. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film follows the zombie threat as people struggle to survive in a city pushed to the edge. Directed by Jai Mehta, the film is being mounted on a large scale for a theatrical release.

Pralay also marks Ranveer's first outing as a producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. It is being co-produced with Birla Studios, led by Ananya Birla and True Story Films, founded by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal. The film went on floors in Mumbai on August 16, 2026, with the makers reportedly shooting at real locations across the city. Written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, Pralay also features Kalyani Priyadarshan, known for her work in Malayalam cinema and her role in Lokah. The film is expected to mark her Hindi debut.