Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb’s love story Silaa's release date announced with first look posters

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is returning to the big screen with Silaa, a romantic action drama directed by Omung Kumar. The makers have revealed the film’s first poster and confirmed that it will release in cinemas on February 5, 2027. Co-starring Sadia Khateeb, the film follows a story of love and revenge, with Kashmir and Vietnam serving as its backdrops.

Harshvardhan Rane calls Silaa a challenging experience

Harshvardhan Rane is returning to the big screen with Silaa, a romantic action drama directed by Omung Kumar.

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Silaa also promises plenty of action, mystery and adventure. Harshvardhan plays Virat, a man whose search for the woman he loves takes a dangerous turn, forcing him to fight for his survival along the way.

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Harshvardhan said playing Virat pushed him both physically and emotionally. The actor was drawn to the character’s layered personality and the way the story explores what a person might risk for love. He said, “Silaa has been one of the most challenging and exciting journeys for me as an actor. There is so much more to Virat than what meets the eye; he is a man driven by love, but when circumstances take an unexpected turn, he is pushed into a world where survival becomes just as important as finding the person he loves. The action, the locations and the emotional intensity of the film demanded a lot from me, both physically and mentally. What really drew me to this story was the fact that beneath all the action and adventure, it is about how far you are willing to go for someone who means everything to you. I am excited for audiences to see this side of me on the big screen.”

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Omung Kumar on the film’s mix of romance and action

{{^usCountry}} For director Omung Kumar, the aim was to bring together romance, action, mystery and adventure without losing sight of the emotions driving the story. He also spoke about what Harshvardhan and Sadia bring to their respective roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For director Omung Kumar, the aim was to bring together romance, action, mystery and adventure without losing sight of the emotions driving the story. He also spoke about what Harshvardhan and Sadia bring to their respective roles. {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “With Silaa, we wanted to create a film that takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride, where romance, action, mystery and adventure come together in an unexpected way. At its heart, the film is about love and the lengths a person can go to when everything they believe in is put to the test. We wanted the world of the film to feel expansive and visually striking, while ensuring that the emotions always remain at the centre of the story. Harshvardhan brings a certain intensity and physicality to Virat, while Sadia adds her own strength and depth to Silaa. Bringing this story to life was an exciting experience, and I hope audiences connect with its emotional core as much as they enjoy the scale and thrill of the film.”

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When and where to watch Silaa

Silaa is presented by Zee Studios and produced under the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment banners. The producers include Zee Studios, Omung Kumar, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh and Vanita Garud Kumar, with Hemant Tiwari as co-producer. Silaa is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 5, 2027.