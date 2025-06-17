Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection: Akshay Kumar film collects 250 crore, beats Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Tarun Mansukhani's comedy murder mystery, starring Akshay Kumar, is doing well at the global box office. The film has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and crossed the ₹250 crore mark in 11 days. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Soundarya Sharma has made ₹250 crore worldwide, according to the makers. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says he’s ‘keeping his fingers crossed’ amid feud with Paresh Rawal, remains hopeful for Hera Pheri 3) Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection: The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Housefull 5 box office update

Housefull 5 has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. As per a press release shared by the filmmakers, the film has collected ₹250 crore worldwide in 11 days. The film had an opening day gross of ₹28.73 crore net in India and a ₹11.11 crore worldwide collection on day 1.

Housefull 5 beats Raid 2

Housefull 5 has now crossed the lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which made ₹234.9 crore. It also beat Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which made ₹234.5 crore. Earlier, the film had ₹184.6 crore. The film is on its way to beat Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (which has ₹255 crore collection) and Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan (with ₹265.5 crore collection). The top spot in this race is held by Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, with a staggering ₹807.88 crore collection.

Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment in the highly popular Housefull franchise. The film revolves around a murder on a cruise ship. A man is murdered shortly after a billionaire announces he will leave his wealth to his successor Jolly. The twist is that there are three Jollys on the cruise - Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek. Along with them, their girlfriends are all suspects in the murder. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.