Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection: Akshay Kumar film collects 250 crore, beats Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

BySantanu Das
Jun 17, 2025 06:09 PM IST

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer released in theatres on June 6.

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Tarun Mansukhani's comedy murder mystery, starring Akshay Kumar, is doing well at the global box office. The film has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and crossed the 250 crore mark in 11 days. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Soundarya Sharma has made 250 crore worldwide, according to the makers. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says he’s ‘keeping his fingers crossed’ amid feud with Paresh Rawal, remains hopeful for Hera Pheri 3)

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection: The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection: The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Housefull 5 box office update

Housefull 5 has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. As per a press release shared by the filmmakers, the film has collected 250 crore worldwide in 11 days. The film had an opening day gross of 28.73 crore net in India and a 11.11 crore worldwide collection on day 1.

Housefull 5 beats Raid 2

Housefull 5 has now crossed the lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which made 234.9 crore. It also beat Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which made 234.5 crore. Earlier, the film had 184.6 crore. The film is on its way to beat Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (which has 255 crore collection) and Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan (with 265.5 crore collection). The top spot in this race is held by Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, with a staggering 807.88 crore collection.

Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment in the highly popular Housefull franchise. The film revolves around a murder on a cruise ship. A man is murdered shortly after a billionaire announces he will leave his wealth to his successor Jolly. The twist is that there are three Jollys on the cruise - Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek. Along with them, their girlfriends are all suspects in the murder. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection: Akshay Kumar film collects 250 crore, beats Ajay Devgn's Raid 2
