Vijay Deverakonda wants to go back in time and ‘give tight slap’ to Emperor Aurangzeb because Chhaava ‘enraged him’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was the guest of honour at the weekend pre-release event of Suriya’s upcoming film Retro in Hyderabad. At the event, the actor spoke about how he recently watched Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava and said it ‘enraged’ him. (Also Read: ‘Kashmir belongs to India, Pakistan can't even look after their own’: Vijay Deverakonda slams Pak after Pahalgam attack) Aurangzeb listed high on the list of people Vijay Deverakonda would like to hit.

Vijay Deverakonda on Chhaava

Vijay was asked at the event by anchor Suma if he wanted to go back in time to meet someone. The actor, however, chose violence as he replied, “I want to meet the British and give them two tight slaps. I recently watched Chhaava, and it enraged me. I’d probably take the opportunity to give Aurangzeb two to three tight slaps also. I want to meet so many others like that, just to hit them. Right now, it’s all I can think of.”

Suriya, who looked amused with Vijay’s answer, was asked the same question, and he replied that he ‘doesn’t miss anyone’, so he ‘doesn’t know’ whom he’d go back in time for.

Vijay was also asked at the event if he’d like to work with Sridevi, Ramya Krishnan or Vijayashanti if he could go back in time, and he replied that he’d rather work with Simran and Sonali Bendre or even Jyotika, but he hesitates to say that because she’s married to Suriya.

Upcoming work

Vijay was last seen in the 2024 film The Family Star with Mrunal Thakur as his co-star. The film received lukewarm reviews. He also had a cameo as Arjuna in the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which was received well. He is currently working on Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, a yet-to-be-titled project by Rahul Sankrithyan.

Karthik Subbaraj directs Suriya-starrer Retro, which will be released in theatres on May 1. At the event, the actor confirmed that he will soon star in a Telugu film directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments.