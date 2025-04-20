Vijayashanti issues warning to those ‘spreading negativity’ to ‘let cinema live’: What you're doing is unforgivable

Actor-politician Vijayashanti recently starred in Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Talking at the film’s success meet, she called out those trying to ‘spread negativity’ and issued a warning asking them to ‘let cinema live’. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna splurges on fancy car number plate at Hyderabad auction; spends ₹7.75 lakh for this unique number) Vijayashanti issued the warning at the success meet of her recent film, Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi.

Vijayashanti issues warning at success meet

Vijayashanti seemed happy with the response to her recent film, Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi, and thanked the audience for their love. However, she switched gears and began talking about a section of people who were apparently trying to bring down the film.

“There will always be those trying to disturb peace; that’s up to their morals and ethics. Maybe it’s sadism, or something else, I don’t know. Aren’t you causing issues for producers, actors, and the team that spend crores to make a film?” she questioned. “I need to call it out because it’s not right. Some of you are doing it on purpose. No matter who the hero is, it is not okay for you to do that,” added Vijayashanti, referring to fan wars.

She then issued a warning and said, “Everyone wants cinema to live, you cannot disturb peace like this. Change your mindset and let this industry live. Don’t watch a film if you don’t like it. I’m warning you, stop. And if someone is egging you to do this, go do chamchagiri with them but don’t spoil a film.”

Vijayashanti also stated that while actors like her have been in the industry for decades, the younger lot will find it tough to handle these things. “What you’re doing is unforgivable, so control yourself and stop being cheap. No matter how much you lie, the truth shall win,” she said.

Recent work

Vijayashanti stepped away from the film industry after the ‘90s and did very few films in the early 2000s. In 2020, she made a comeback in Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. Her latest film is Pradeep Chilukuri's Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi, which was released on April 18.