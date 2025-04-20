Nandamuri Balakrishna splurges on fancy car number plate at Hyderabad auction; spends 7.75 lakh for this unique number

Tollywood actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna shelled out big bucks to secure a fancy car registration number at the recently held RTA auction in Hyderabad. According to TNIE, the actor spent ₹7,75,000 to bag the number he wanted for his latest vehicle. (Also Read: Balakrishna surprises Daaku Maharaaj composer Thaman S with a swanky Porsche worth ₹2 crore; see pics) Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Telugu actor and the MLA of Hindupur.

Balakrishna spends ₹ 7.75 lakh on fancy car number

The report states that the Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) held a bidding at its Khairatabad office on Saturday, and Balakrishna participated through online bidding. After shelling out ₹7.75 lakh, he acquired the number TG09 F0001. The make of the vehicle for which he bid has yet to be known.

The department recorded a total of ₹37.15 lakh after auctioning fancy vehicle registration numbers. This is not the first time Balakrishna has spent such an amount; a few years ago, he spent over ₹7 lakh to secure TS09 EU0001 for his Bentley.

Recent work

Balakrishna has recently been splitting his time between shooting for films and hosting his talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, on Aha. The most recent season saw Andhra Pradesh CM and his brother-in-law, N Chandrababu Naidu, actors Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Bobby Deol, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Ram Charan and others as guests.

This year, he also starred in Bobby Kolli’s Daaku Maharaaj with Bobby, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal as his co-stars. The film was released for Sankranthi and performed well at the box office despite competition from Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Balakrishna will soon star in Boyapati Srinu’s sequel to their hit film Akhanda, which was one of the few films to perform well in theatres in 2021. In the film, he plays dual roles as a powerful aghora and a village leader. The sequel will take the story forward, and it is rumoured that Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty will play key roles.