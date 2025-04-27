Vicky Kaushal can't say people came to see him in Chhaava, says Mahesh Manjrekar: ‘His previous five films did not work’

Vicky Kaushal starred in the Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava, which was based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The historical action drama went on to become a huge box office success, collecting ₹800 crore globally. In a new interview with Mirchi Marathi, Mahesh Manjrekar commented on the huge success of the film and how Maharashtra contributed to it. He said that the film worked because of the historical character, not the actor. (Also read: Chhaava becomes 2nd Bollywood film ever to collect ₹600 cr in India: Check out list of top 10) Mahesh Manjrekar has commented on the box office success of Chhaava,

What Mahesh said about Chhaava

Talking about the film, Mahesh said in Marathi, “Vicky Kaushal is a very fine actor. His film Chhaava collected ₹800 crore. But Vicky Kaushal can never say that people came to see him. Because then they would have come to see the previous five films as well. The audience came to see your character. His previous five films did not work.”

‘80 percent of its credit goes to Maharashtra’

He went on to add that Maharashtra should be credited for the film's success, saying, “So my Maharashtra has saved the Hindi film industry, remember this. Today, Chhaava is doing well, and 80 percent of its credit goes to Maharashtra. In fact, 90 percent of the credit goes to Pune and the rest goes to other parts of Maharashtra. Maharashtra can save the industry.”

Based on the life of Maratha warrior Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical drama has stormed past ₹600 crore mark in India. According to Sacnilk, the movie crossed the mark of ₹800 crore worldwide, earning ₹807.6 crore.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta also star in key roles. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock films.