Akshay Kumar says he’s ‘keeping his fingers crossed’ amid feud with Paresh Rawal, remains hopeful for Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar on ongoing controversy with Paresh Rawal

When asked about any recent developments regarding the film, Akshay said, “Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well.” He further reassured fans by adding, “Everything will go well only. I know, for sure.”

All about the controversy

For the unversed, Paresh had earlier announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had decided to step away from Hera Pheri 3, but denied any creative differences with director Priyadarshan. Later, in an interview with Mid-day, Paresh explained the reason behind his sudden exit: “I love Priyadarshan and have great respect and faith in him as a director. We have done wonderful movies together in the past and will continue to do so. There were no creative differences, nor is there a possibility of having any with him. No amount of money compares to the love and respect of my audience. Right now, I just felt it is a role that I don't want to do, that’s all.”

Following this, Akshay reportedly issued a legal notice to the actor, claiming ₹25 crore in damages. “I think there will be severe legal consequences. It’s, of course, hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, the crew, senior actors, logistics, equipment, and the shooting of the trailer,” said Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associates, which represents Kumar’s production banner, in a statement to PTI.

On Sunday, May 25, Paresh tweeted an update on the situation: “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.”

Fans, who were eagerly waiting for Hera Pheri 3 and to see the iconic trio of Paresh, Akshay and Suniel back on the big screen, were deeply disappointed by Paresh’s decision. Some even felt the film should be shelved, as it wouldn't be the same without his iconic character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. While fans continue to flood social media urging Paresh to reconsider, it remains to be seen whether the actor will change his mind.