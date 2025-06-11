Paresh Rawal sports ‘Don't quit’ shirt weeks after exiting Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3. See pic

Actor Paresh Rawal recently created a stir on social media after announcing his exit from the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3. The news came as a shock to many fans. It was then revealed that Akshay Kumar, the film's other lead and producer, was set to sue the veteran actor for breach of trust. Now, on Wednesday, Paresh was seen out and about the city sporting a t-shirt which had the words: ‘Don’t Quit' written on it. (Also read: Paresh Rawal clarifies his 'not a friend' remark for Akshay Kumar: ‘Matha kharab ho gaya’) Paresh Rawal sported a 'Don't Quit' shirt after exiting Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh's 'Don't Quit' shirt draws attention

Actor Geeta Basra took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a picture with Paresh, adding that she met him after a long time. In the caption of her picture, she wrote: “So good meeting you Paresh Rawal ji… (after Zilla Ghaziabad).” In the picture, Paresh was seen wearing a grey-coloured t-shirt which had the words ‘Don’t Quit' written on it.

About Hera Pheri 3 controversy

There were rumours that Paresh left Hera Pheri 3 over creative differences. But Paresh squashed those reports. A few days later, it came to light that Akshay Kumar, the film's other lead and producer, is planning to sue the veteran actor for breach of trust.

On May 25, Paresh Rawal himself tweeted an update about the case. "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest," the rather non-confrontational tweet read. It is unclear whether Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Priyadarshan will proceed with Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh.

However, Paresh and Akshay are all set to share screen space together in other films. The duo will be seen sharing the screen in Priyadarshan's upcoming films Bhooth Bangla. Apart from this, they also have Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.