Housefull 5 box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film remains steady, collects above 110 crore

Housefull box office collection day 5: Tarun Mansukhani’s star-studded film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Soundarya Sharma, released in theatres on Friday. After a solid start, the film entered the ₹100 crore club within four days of release in India. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed ₹110 crore. (Also read: Housefull 5A and 5B difference explained: Why the Akshay Kumar film has two versions and which one should you watch) Housefull 5 box office collection day 5: Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

Housefull 5 box office update

The report states that Housefull 5 earned ₹10.75 crore as per early estimates on its first Tuesday. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. It saw a dip in collections after the weekend, as Monday's collection pointed out a 60% decrease in numbers with ₹13 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹111.25 crore.

Housefull 5 had an overall 17.50% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday. The film became the fastest one in the franchise to enter the ₹100 crore club.

About Housefull 5

The comedy revolves around a murder on a cruise ship. A man is murdered shortly after a billionaire announces he will leave his wealth to his successor Jolly. The twist is that there are three Jollys on the cruise - Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek. Along with them, their girlfriends are all suspects in the murder. It released with two different endings- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. In a video posted by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment ahead of the release, Akshay and Riteish urged the audiences to watch the film twice - once for each ending.

Housefull 5 stars an ensemble cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.