Housefull 5A and 5B difference explained: Why the Akshay Kumar film has two versions and which one should you watch

Akshay Kumar is back with the mindless comedy genre with Housefull 5, which has hit the screens today (June 6). The Tarun Mansukhani-directed film is getting one of the widest releases of Akshay's career, with release in 5000 screens across India. Interestingly, the film has released in two versions, but not by language or viewing format, but by its climax. Housefull 5 has two different endings, with both getting a simultaneous release as Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. (Also read: Housefull 5 review and release live updates: Akshay Kumar fans call it ‘best in franchise’; twin ending cause confusion) Housefull 5 has released in theatres with two endings.

What are Housefull 5A and 5B?

Housefull 5 is the story of a murder on a cruise ship. A wealthy billionaire (Ranjeet) is murdered shortly after he announces he will leave his wealth to his successor Jolly. The twist is that there are three Jollys on the cruise - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. The three, and their girlfriends (Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri) are all suspects in the murder. The two versions of Housefull 5 have different climaxes and different killers, which changes the viewing experience slightly. According to the makers, of the 140-minute runtime of the film, the first two hours are the same in both versions, but the last 20 minutes differ.

Distributors say that they are securing almost equal screens for both versions. Most multiplexes have kept 2 shows per screen for both films, with any additional show going to Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, which has also released this weekend.

Which version should you watch?

Early reactions from fans and critics for the film have largely been positive, with praise for the comedy and slapstick nature of the film. The reactions say that 5A has a clear resolution, and 5B comes close to replicating it as well, but it did seem forced to a few. If you go by what the makers say, you could watch both. In a video posted by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment ahead of the release, Akshay and Riteish urged the audiences to watch the film twice - once for each ending.

Why are there two endings?

The idea behind the two endings is an attempt to maximise profits. If the film has a positive word of mouth, audiences will be encouraged to go to the theatres. And the makers are hoping that the two endings will cause some viewers, if not all, to return to the theatres for repeat viewings. The trend of watching a film in theatres multiple times is on the wane, outside of the hardcore fandoms of actors. This is what Housefull 5 makers hope to revive.

All about Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame, Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.