Housefull 5 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar set for his biggest opening in 4 years, film to beat Raid 2, Fighter

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jun 06, 2025 11:14 AM IST

Housefull 5 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar's madcap comedy is set for a great start at the ticket window.

Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 has hit the screens today (June 6) in 5000 screens across the country, making it one of the widest Hindi film releases in recent times. The film, led by Akshay Kumar, boasts a solid ensemble cast with 34 other known names and faces. Given the legacy of the franchise and the star cast, expectations are high for Housefull 5 at the box office. (Also read: Housefull 5 review and release live updates: Akshay's ‘killer comedy’ gets thumbs up from viewers; fans want no spoilers)

Housefull 5 box office prediction: The madcap comedy is set for a great start.
Housefull 5 box office prediction: The madcap comedy is set for a great start.

Housefull 5 advance booking report

Housefull 5 took a promising start at the box office before its release, with promising advance booking trends. According to numbers from Sacnilk, the film collected 8 crore gross in advance booking for its opening day. Two versions of the film, with two different endings, are releasing in theatres. Housefull 5A contributed 5.67 crore, while 5B contributed 2.35 crore in advance booking. This has set the pace for the film to have a more-than-decent opening day.

Housefull 5 box office prediction

Trade sources say that the buzz for the film is strong, and even conservative estimates put it crossing 20 crore on day 1 in India. Some trade pundits estimate that Housefull 5 can even cross 22 crore or 25 crore if the early word of mouth holds well. So far, the crowd reactions from early screenings are largely positive, with viewers praising the comedy and the performances. This bodes for the film, hinting that the 25-crore opening day figure may not be an impossibility for Housefull 5.

How Housefull 5 fares against other recent hits

If the film manages to breach the 20 crore mark, it will be Akshay Kumar's best opening since 2021, when Sooryavanshi had revived Bollywood after lockdowns with a 26.50 crore first day. That mark may just be a bridge too far for Housefull 5. However, the multistarrer will easily overtake the day 1 marks of Sky Force ( 11.50 crore) as well as other recent hits like Raid 2 ( 19.50 crore) and Fighter ( 22.50 crore). In 2025, only Salman Khan's Sikandar ( 26 crore) and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava ( 31 crore) are looking like they will stay ahead of Housefull 5.

All about Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame, Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
