Amitabh Bachchan reacts as Abhishek Bachchan aces Nora Fatehi's Haaye Garmi step in wild Housefull 5 BTS video

The much-awaited comedy-drama Housefull 5 finally hit theatres today (6 June). Ahead of the release, Abhishek Bachchan shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the popular track Laal Pari. The clip not only had fans calling him a fun person, but also drew a reaction from his father, Amitabh Bachchan. (Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Every director I met said they didn't want to take the responsibility of launching me’) Abhishek Bachchan shares BTS video of Laal Pari from Housefull 5.

Abhishek Bachchan performs Garmi hookstep

The BTS video from the Laal Pari shoot offered a glimpse into the fun the cast had while filming the song. In the clip, Abhishek is also seen doing the hook step from Nora Fatehi’s song Garmi, with Akshay Kumar joining in to add to the entertainment. Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, “Chaotic? Yes. Glamorous? Definitely ❤️‍🔥 Fun? Always. Go behind the scenes of the track that’s got everyone grooving!”

A Reddit user shared Abhishek’s clip doing the Garmi hook step and commented, “Nora finally found her competitor.” Another wrote, “Abhishek is a lowkey fun guy.” One user said, “He is still more graceful than Malaika,” while another added, “He seems like a fun guy.” One fan wrote, “Okay, that was kinda hot.” Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to the video on X (formerly Twitter), posting, “T 5402 .. hahaha .. what a fun fun fun ... !!!”

Laal Pari, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, and Sonam Bajwa, became an instant hit upon release—garnering over 21 million views within just 24 hours. The song is sung by Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, with lyrics by Honey Singh and Alfaaz. Choreographed by Remo D’Souza, the visuals have also won the hearts of audiences.

About Housefull 5

The multi-starrer comedy-drama has finally been released in cinemas with two alternate endings. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, and Nikitin Dheer. The plot follows Akshay, Abhishek, and Riteish as they find themselves entangled in a murder mystery aboard a cruise, while Fardeen, Sanjay, and Jackie investigate the case.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will reportedly be seen playing the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's King. The film is currently under production and also reportedly stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Saurabh Shukla and Abhay Verma among others in key roles.