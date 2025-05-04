Housefull 5 song Laal Pari crosses 21 million views in 24 hours; fans say Honey Singh is ‘reviving Bollywood music’

The makers of Housefull 5 unveiled the first song from the film, a party track titled Laal Pari, on 3 May. The song became an instant hit on the internet and has now garnered over 21 million views in just 24 hours. Fans can’t stop gushing about it. (Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez ‘copied Nora Fatehi's dance moves' in Housefull 5's Laal Pari? Internet thinks so) Fans love Honey Singh's song Laal Pari in Housefull 5.

Laal Pari crosses 21 million views on YouTube in 24 hours

On Sunday, T-Series took to X and, sharing the song, wrote: “It's a Housefull of views with 21 million in 24hrs on YouTube! Thank you for all the love on #LaalPari #Housefull5 releases in cinemas near you on 6 June 2025!” The video features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Soundarya Sharma flaunting their dance moves in a party-like setup.

Fans hail Honey Singh for Laal Pari

While fans have been full of praise for Akshay Kumar’s expressions and Jacqueline Fernandez’s dance moves in the song, it is Honey Singh—the man behind the track—who has stolen the spotlight.

Fans can’t stop praising the ‘jabardast vibe’ of the number. One of the comments read: “Bro is reviving Bollywood music single-handedly.” Another fan wrote: “Bluetooth era is back.” A third wrote: “2013 era of Honey Singh is back.” One user commented: “This gave me nostalgia—old Honey Singh vibes.” Another said, “Old Honey is back. This song reminded me of my childhood when I used to listen to his songs on repeat.” One more added: “This deserves more views. Absolutely underrated.”

For the uninitiated, the song is sung by Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, with lyrics written by Honey himself along with Alfaaz. The choreography, which has also won the hearts of audiences, has been done by Remo D’Souza.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5—which also stars Nana Patekar, Johnny Lever, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Ranjeet and Nikitin Dheer, among others—is all set to release in theatres on 6 June 2025. Apart from this, Honey is also receiving praise for his song Money Money in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which released on May 1. The song garnered 27 million views.