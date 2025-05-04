Jacqueline Fernandez ‘copied Nora Fatehi's dance moves' in Housefull 5's Laal Pari? Internet thinks so

Jacqueline Fernandez's dance moves in Laal Pari catch fans' attention

A video clip of Jacqueline’s dance sequence from Laal Pari has gone viral online. The clip showcases the actor performing belly dancing and twerking, which has impressed viewers. One fan commented, “Jacqueline peaked here.” Another wrote, “Jacqueline is OG for this song.” A third added, “She just nailed this song!!!!” Another user commented, “Jacqueline, the OG heroine, is back she’s so hot — can’t believe she’s 39 now.”

Internet compares Jacqueline's dance moves to Nora Fatehi

However, some social media users pointed out similarities between Jacqueline’s and Nora’s dance styles. One comment read, “Jacqueline was always good — why is she ruining herself by copying Nora’s steps?” Another said, “So Jacqueline will never stop copying Nora’s moves. Lol.” One user wrote, “That’s definitely Nora’s move,” while another joked, “Jacqueline seems to be in love with Nora.” Some even claimed the song sounded similar to Nora Fatehi’s Garmi. Nonetheless, Jacqueline’s fans rushed to defend her, calling her the “OG” and saying she’s “better than Nora.”

About the Song Laal Pari

The song premiered on 3 May and is currently trending at #1. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, Laal Pari features lyrics written by Honey Singh and Alfaaz. The vibrant track, which includes performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa, is choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is the fifth instalment in the popular Housefull franchise. The comedy-drama stars a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. Housefull 5 is slated for theatrical release on 6 June 2025.