Housefull 5 teaser: The cast list just won't end; Akshay Kumar brings back comedy with murder twist

Housefull 5 teaser

The minute-long teaser inlcudes mostly just glimpses of the star cast of the film. These are Bollywood’s biggest names: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. However, the twist in the movie lies with the introduction of a killer.

Sharing the teaser, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote on Instagram, "15 Years Ago Today... The Madness Began! India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy... but a KILLER Comedy! Here’s presenting the teaser of #Housefull5. #Housefull5 releases in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!"

Sharing their excitement for the film, fans flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, "1000 CR loading." Another wrote, "The killer mask looks like the Squid Game Front Man. Interesting." One fan commented, "Finally... a good Housefull movie after years! This looks really promising — got some Murder Mystery vibes (the one with Jennifer Aniston)... but overall, it looks good." Another added, "Akshay Kumar, the king of comedy, is back — and how! Just look at his presence and expressions." Another wrote, “Looks inspired by Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery.”

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 reunites Abhishek, Akshay, and Riteish after Housefull 3. While Akshay and Riteish have been part of the franchise since the beginning, Abhishek brought his comic flair to the third instalment. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 sails into cinemas worldwide on 6 June 2025. So far, all the instalments in the Housefull franchise have been box office successes. Fans have high expectations from the fifth instalment as well.