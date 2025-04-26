Akshay Kumar says 'criticism hurts sometimes' but he takes note of feedback: 'I tried doing different movies as well'

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently savouring the positive feedback he has received for his last two releases - Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force. Even though the two films did not set the cash registers ringing, both were acclaimed, and the actor was praised for his work, too. In a recent interaction, after the release of Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay opened up about audience feedback, both positive and negative. (Also read: Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan film rounds off first week with ₹45 cr) Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 hit the theaters on April 18.

Akshay Kumar on criticism

In an interaction posted on the YouTube channel of Zee Music India, Akshay spoke about his equation with audience feedback. “Audience hi maalik hai (The audience is the boss) because they pay for the whole thing. When they clap for me, then it’s a motivation and when they criticise, I get to learn as well. I always want to evolve my work. If I get genuine feedback, I never ignore it. Be it script choices or role selection. It has happened several times when people have said, ‘Kuch alag karo (Do something different)’. So, I tried doing different movies as well. Criticism hurts sometimes, but if it comes from the heart, then it only makes you better,” the actor said.

The actor also opened up about his future in films and shared what his biggest fear in life is. “Besides falling from a helicopter, my biggest fear is that when I wake up one day and there are no messages. Uss din mujhe lagega ki meri baari khatam hogayi (That day, I will feel my turn is over). I am not needed now. I think this is the reason why I don’t want to stop. I want to keep on working. It is a small life. I don’t want to rest and make my life smaller. I want it to be bigger. Main tab araam karunga jab iss duniya mein nahi rahunga (I will work till I am alive). In simple words, I’ll keep on working till they have to shoot me down,” said Akshay.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay's latest release, is a period drama based on the investigation into the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The courtroom drama also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The film opened to positive reviews and has earned ₹75 crore worldwide so far.