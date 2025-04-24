Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan film rounds off first week with 45 cr

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has capped off a decent week in theatres. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial which tells an untold story on the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy received glowing reviews upon release and that helped boost a word of mouth from viewers. The latest box office update for the film points out that Kesari Chapter 2 has crossed ₹ 45 crore in its first week. (Also read: Rohit Shetty confirms sequel to Ranveer Singh's Simmba, plans to take Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi forward) Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer in the historical drama.

Kesari 2 box office

Kesari Chapter 2 is yet to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. The latest update on Sacnilk.com points out that on its first Thursday, the film minted ₹3.1 crore, as per early estimates. The overall collection of the film now stands at ₹45.7 crore. Its opening day collections stood at ₹ 7.75 crore, after which the film minted in double digits only on its third day of release, i.e. a Sunday, with ₹ 12 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 had an overall 9.57% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday. The first week collection of Kesari Chapter 2 is much lower than Sky Force, which was Akshay's last release. The January release had collected ₹85 crore net at the box office in India.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Ananya Panday surprised fans with her performance as Dilreet Gill, and the director defended her casting in an interview with News18. He said, “The audiences have given her character so much love that I would like to look at the positive. I would like to look at the love that she’s getting. Two days ago, there was a screening in Hyderabad. Some people sent me videos from there. The audience was clapping at her entry scene. She was one female lawyer in a room filled with men. And that in itself is the perfect response to all the negative comments.”