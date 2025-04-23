Rohit Shetty confirms sequel to Ranveer Singh's Simmba, plans to take Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi forward

Fans are in a for a treat as Rohit Shetty's cop universe is expanding. After movies like Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, the filmmaker recently spoke about his future plans for the hit franchise. Rohit has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. He also added that Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will soon have a second part coming too. Rohit Shetty spilled the beans on his future plans to expand his cop universe in a new interview.

Rohit Shetty confirms Simmba 2 and Sooryavanshi sequel

Speaking with Komal Nahta on his podcast Gamechangers, Rohit said, “Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi aage badhegi. Aur bhi log aaenge. Aur bhi filmein banengi cop universe mein. So, that's why we created that universe (Simmba’s sequel will happen soon. We also plan to take Sooryavanshi forward. More actors will be asked to join and more films will be made),” the Singham director said.

Rohit on how the cop was universe created

In the interview, Rohit revealed there were no plans to create a cop universe initially. He reflected that when he made Singham in 2011, he didn't expect that the film will became such a huge brand. The idea of connecting all the cop films, originated while he was scripting Simmba, which eventually led to introducing Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and expand the cop universe.

Deepika and Tiger to have extended roles in future

Rohit also spilled the beans on how Singham Again in 2024, brought together a host of characters, both old and new. According to Rohit, the idea of having an ensemble cast which included Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone, originated in 2019 while he was working on Sooryavanshi. He also clarified that his team had formulated the character arcs of new entrants Deepika and Tiger and how they would have extended parts in future films.