Rohit Shetty opens up on rift with Shah Rukh Khan after Dilwale. Here’s why they are not making films together

The collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty was a hit with Chennai Express, but Dilwale failed to recapture the same magic. Since then, a buzz of a rift between the two has long been swirling. Now, Rohit has finally addressed the speculation, putting the rumours to rest. Also read: Rohit Shetty claims young actors are ‘insecure’, scared of failure: 'They are too much into social media' Dilwale was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their production banner, Red Chilies Entertainment.

Rohit on fallout with Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his Game Changers podcast, Rohit Shetty responded to rumours of fallout with Shah Rukh Khan after Dilwale's box office debacle. He said, “Nahi aisa kuch nahi (There's nothing like that).”.

Rohit added, “Ek respect hai humare beech me aur Dilwale ke baad ye hua ki immediately phir humne humare khud ki production house kholi. Humne decide kiya ki hum khud ki filmein banayenge. Agar loss bhi ho to humara ho, jabki loss nahi hua tha. (We have mutual respect. We started our own production house after Dilwale. We decided to make our own films so that if we face a loss, it is on us. However, we did not face a loss in Dilwale)”.

The filmmaker also pointed out that Dilwale was a huge success overseas. Notably, Dilwale was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. Dilwale was released on December 19, 2015 and witnessed a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Bajirao Mastani starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

In the same conversation, Rohit also talked about the friendships he's forged in the industry, revealing his close bond with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. He affectionately referred to Ajay as his elder brother. Talking about Deepika, he revealed that she shot Singham's last schedule again when she was four months pregnant.

Rohit Shetty’s recent work

Rohit delivered a box office blockbuster with his latest directorial, Singham Again. It is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, including Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film is the third instalment in the Singham series and the fifth in the cop universe.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, where he will be seen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles.