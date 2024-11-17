Rohit Shetty claims young actors are ‘insecure’, scared of failure: 'They are too much into social media'

Rohit Shetty has worked with several big stars in the industry, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. In a new interview with Mashable India with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Rohit opened up about stardom and the younger actors of this generation and claimed they are ‘insecure’. (Also read: Ajay Devgn announces next movie as director, will star Akshay Kumar as lead: HTLS 2024) Director Rohit Shetty at the trailer launch event of Singham Again. This is his fourth film in the franchise.

What Rohit said about young generation of actors

During the chat, Rohit called Ajay Devgn a ‘secure’ actor who gives other actors the space to shine. He then talked about the younger lot and said, “The new stars are insecure people. They are too much into social media, which is not the real world. One thing about social media is that 90% of followers and articles are paid. They need to go out in the world. Buying followers or having paid articles won’t help after two years. It will always be film-to-film. Ultimately, you will have to prove yourself on the big screen and not mobile screen.”

‘You just have to follow your conviction’

He went on to give a piece of advice to the young actors and said, “My biggest advice to the younger generation is never to think of any work as big or small. You just have to follow your conviction. You don’t have to discuss it with others… For example, when Salman Khan’s movies were not working, he did Jeet with Sunny Deol. He just did it as an anchor and saw it as an opportunity to move forward in his career. This quality in stars is now fading. People are scared of failure… and the moment this fear goes, there will be progress.”

Rohit delivered a box office blockbuster with his latest directorial Singham Again. It is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, including Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film is the third instalment in the Singham series and the fifth of the cop universe.