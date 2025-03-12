‘Koi hai jisko aapne date nahi kara?’: Nora Fatehi's subtle dig at Kartik Aaryan's many relationships at IIFA

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), held on March 8-9, was a grand evening with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan turned hosts for the event. Now, a video of Nora Fatehi taking a humorous dig at Kartik’s relationships in the industry has surfaced online. Nora Fatehi's video taking a dig at Kartik Aaryan's relationships surfaces online.

Nora Fatehi takes a dig at Kartik Aaryan's relationships

During a fun conversation with the hosts, when Karan Johar offered Nora Fatehi first-class tickets to London, Nora asked, “Am I going with you?” To this, Karan replied that he was talking about Kartik. The actor then interrupted and said, “You don’t have to go with either of us. We’ll give you a ticket, and you can go with anyone you want.”

Karan then added, “You can go with EaseMyTrip if you tell us who you think is the perfect match for Kartik. It could be you as well.” To this, Nora replied, “Koi hai iss industry mein jisko aapne abhi tak date nahi kiya? (Is there anyone in the industry you haven’t dated yet?)” This left Kartik blushing, and he was seen clarifying to the audience that it was just a question. However, the audience was heard cheering after Nora’s response.

A Reddit user shared the video on the platform, which divided opinions among users. While some defended Kartik, others felt Nora’s response was on point. One of the comments read, "She ate and left no crumbs." Another wrote, "Nora is funny lol." Another comment read, "Everyone’s ex for a reason!!" A fan also commented, "Damn Nora (laughing emojis)."

However, some felt that it was not a roast but rather a compliment to Kartik. One user wrote, "Not a roast. It's the biggest compliment to him to be perceived like this." Another added, "Oh, he'd be elated."

Kartik Aaryan and Nora Fatehi’s upcoming films

Kartik will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled musical alongside Sreeleela, while Nora will be sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan in Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy. The film, which tells the story of a single father going all out to help his daughter win a dance competition, is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on March 14.