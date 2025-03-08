IIFA 2025: Karan Johar takes a dig at Shehzada's failure, Kartik Aaryan jokes about his weight loss in fun video. Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to make his debut as a host at IIFA 2025 alongside filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor shared a fun video from their rehearsal, giving a sneak peek into their script for the grand event. Their playful banter left the internet in splits. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar share a glimpse of their IIFA 2025 hosting rehearsal.

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video in which he could be seen sitting with Karan Johar and rehearsing his script for the 25th edition of IIFA, which is set to take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. In the video, Kartik and Karan were seen roasting each other and arguing about who is the real "royalty" of Indian cinema.

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar's fun banter ahead of IIFA 2025

Karan told Kartik, “Royalty means something, Kartik. I am the emperor of Bollywood, not you." To this, Kartik replied, “If you are the emperor, then I am the prince of Indian cinema." Karan then quipped, “Oh my god! Tum aur royalty? Asli royalty main hoon."

Kartik took a hilarious jibe at the filmmaker’s physical transformation and said, “Aap itne patle kaise ho gaye? Aisa lag raha hai kisi ne Karan bhej diya hai aur Johar baaki hai” (How did you lose so much weight? It seems like Karan has arrived, but Johar is yet to come).

The fun continued as Karan took a dig at Kartik's film, Shehzada, which failed miserably at the box office. He said, “Oh, Mr. Kaizada,” to which Kartik responded, “Joke Shehzada pe banta hai.” (The joke should be on Shehzada). Karan's comeback left everyone in the room, including Kartik, in splits as he said, “Uspe kuch nahi banta hai.” (Nothing can be made on it).

Kartik and Karan's banter excites fans

The hilarious exchange between the two had fans excited about the grand night. One comment read, “This was not on my Bingo card, but they ate!” Another wrote, “This is going to be so much fun (laughing emojis).” Another fan added, “This time, the IIFA show is going to be very memorable.” Hinting at Karan's last remark, another user commented, “That was brutal.”

About IIFA 2025

The grand award show is set to take place at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre on March 8 and 9. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have arrived in the Pink City for the grand event. These stars along with Kriti Sanon will be lighting up the stage with their power-packed performances.