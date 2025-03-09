'Nora Fatehi ka career khatam': Actor slams PR tactics of putting her down to promote other stars

Nora Fatehi is gearing up to entertain audiences with her upcoming film, Be Happy, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, the actor opened up about how some actors pay PR agencies to run campaigns comparing them to her after featuring in dance numbers. Nora Fatehi slams PR tactics of using her name to promote songs.

Nora says everybody uses her name as a marketing tool

During the conversation, Nora talked about how people in the industry think she is arrogant, but it's just her being straightforward. She further spoke about how she is judged when she wants to play lead roles in films instead of just appearing in songs. She said, "My logic is that everyone should be allowed to do songs, and everyone should act. But it should be fair for everybody. When I see these songs, you know what I like about them? That girls are coming out, being confident, being sexy, and trying to perform. What I don't like is when everybody starts using my name as a marketing tool."

She further added how actors pay to PR agencies to use her name to market songs and said, "So when they want to market a song, they think, 'Let's compare it to Nora,' and I don't like that. All of the PR agencies are doing it. A new song is coming out? Cool, so they'll be like, 'Nora’s career is over,' or 'She can eat 100 Noras for breakfast.' I know who's behind this, and I know how much you have to pay to do that. I get a lot of PR packages convincing me to do the same, but I refuse. I won’t compare myself to anyone or bring someone else down. If a song is going to work, it should be because people appreciate my talent, not because they’re excited to replace someone else—that’s just ridiculous."

She further added that she observed this pattern while she was on rest due to an ankle injury. She admitted that while some of the songs were good and classy, others were diabolical and highly degenerate. A Reddit user shared a clip of the interview, sparking speculation about who she was referring to.

Fans guess who Nora is talking about

One of the comments read, "Sharvari, Srileela, Rasha, and a few others had posts comparing them to Nora, and I also saw 'Nora’s career is over' comments recently." Another wrote, "She is right, that happens." Another comment read, "She’s talking about the 'Uui Amma' girl (Rasha)..."

Nora Fatehi's upcoming movie

Nora will be seen sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan in Remo D'Souza's dance drama, Be Happy. The film revolves around a single father who learns to dance to fulfil his daughter's dream of performing in a competition. The movie also stars Innayat Verma and is set to release on March 14 on Amazon Prime Video.