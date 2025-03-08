Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nora Fatehi reveals music labels earned from songs she did for free: ‘What is the point of being the Dilbar girl'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 08, 2025 05:37 PM IST

In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi said she realised what’s the point of being the Dilbar girl if she doesn’t have revenue to show from the tag.

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi got popular by starring in several dance numbers, and she has admitted after a very long time that music labels and producers were reaping the benefit of her work with no compensation to her. Also read: Nora Fatehi surprised after Kelly Clarkson pulls off belly dancing move to Snake. Watch

Nora has carved a special place for herself in the industry because of her dance moves and went on to get the tag of the ‘Garmi’ girl.
Nora has carved a special place for herself in the industry because of her dance moves and went on to get the tag of the ‘Garmi’ girl.

In a recent interview, she said she realised what’s the point of being the Dilbar girl for her kids if she doesn’t have revenue to show from the tag.

Nora introspects

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora spoke about understanding the business and working through it.

Nora said, “When I started featuring in the songs that were breaking the internet, helping the film’s success and influencing the box-office numbers, I understood that many earn from these except me. There are the YouTube revenues, streaming rights, and even the films earning from the hype of these successful songs, and I was doing them for free. Whatever I earn, it is from the shows or events that I am part of. But otherwise, there are no IPs, no publishing royalties, etc… But I understand that it is what it is.”

She added, “Instead of fighting the system, I found a way out for me where I can still do those dance numbers, and not worry about the revenue. See, I am grateful for the opportunities, but as an artiste I also have to think about sustainability and security. The publishing rights, royalties are very important for creating a legacy, and safeguarding my future. What is the point of being the Dilbar girl for my kids if I don’t have revenue to show from the tag. Generational wealth is important, and that is something I want to focus on.”

Nora’s recent work

Nora has carved a special place for herself in the industry because of her dance moves. She has performed in many dance songs, including Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Dilbar and O Saki Saki.

In 2024, Nora starred in Crakk, Madgaon Express and Matka. She will soon star in the Hindi film Be Happy, Tamil film Kanchana 4 and the Kannada film KD - The Devil. The trailer of Be Happy, which will be released on Prime Video on March 14 was recently released. Abhishek Bachchan plays a father who asks Nora to teach him to dance to make his daughter happy. She was also seen alongside singer Jason Derulo in his song, Snake.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On