Nora Fatehi reveals music labels earned from songs she did for free: ‘What is the point of being the Dilbar girl'

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi got popular by starring in several dance numbers, and she has admitted after a very long time that music labels and producers were reaping the benefit of her work with no compensation to her. Also read: Nora Fatehi surprised after Kelly Clarkson pulls off belly dancing move to Snake. Watch

In a recent interview, she said she realised what’s the point of being the Dilbar girl for her kids if she doesn’t have revenue to show from the tag.

Nora introspects

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora spoke about understanding the business and working through it.

Nora said, “When I started featuring in the songs that were breaking the internet, helping the film’s success and influencing the box-office numbers, I understood that many earn from these except me. There are the YouTube revenues, streaming rights, and even the films earning from the hype of these successful songs, and I was doing them for free. Whatever I earn, it is from the shows or events that I am part of. But otherwise, there are no IPs, no publishing royalties, etc… But I understand that it is what it is.”

She added, “Instead of fighting the system, I found a way out for me where I can still do those dance numbers, and not worry about the revenue. See, I am grateful for the opportunities, but as an artiste I also have to think about sustainability and security. The publishing rights, royalties are very important for creating a legacy, and safeguarding my future. What is the point of being the Dilbar girl for my kids if I don’t have revenue to show from the tag. Generational wealth is important, and that is something I want to focus on.”

Nora’s recent work

Nora has carved a special place for herself in the industry because of her dance moves. She has performed in many dance songs, including Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Dilbar and O Saki Saki.

In 2024, Nora starred in Crakk, Madgaon Express and Matka. She will soon star in the Hindi film Be Happy, Tamil film Kanchana 4 and the Kannada film KD - The Devil. The trailer of Be Happy, which will be released on Prime Video on March 14 was recently released. Abhishek Bachchan plays a father who asks Nora to teach him to dance to make his daughter happy. She was also seen alongside singer Jason Derulo in his song, Snake.