Nora Fatehi says she initially refused to shoot Dilbar song as the costume was too tiny: 'Don't oversexualise me'

Nora Fatehi is known for her dance sequences in many popular Hindi films. The Canadian actor-dancer recently said that she had initially refused to shoot the Dilbar song. Nora, in an interview with Rajeev Masand at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024, recalled that she “put her foot down” as her blouse was “too tiny.” (Also read: Nora Fatehi teaches dance moves to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Avantika Vandanapu. Watch) Nora Fatehi recently said that she initially refused to shoot Dilbar song as she felt her blouse was "too tiny."

Nora Fatehi on uncomfortable dance numbers

Nora, while sharing about her inhibitions related to her costume in the Dilbar song, stated that, “When I sat with those filmmakers, the first thing I said is, ‘Look, we can make this into an item song and we can just look hot and sexy and end of story, or we could change the game and make this more into a dance-oriented visual, a dance-oriented experience where people don’t have to be uncomfortable to watch it with their families and kids. They can watch it and be like, ‘Oh, what dance style is this?’, ‘Look at the hook step, that’s crazy, I want to try it’. Most girls who appeared in such songs kind of want to show a bit of skin and then boom, the song is still going to be a hit.”

Nora Fatehi on oversexualised costumes

“You don’t really need to push yourself with the choreography, but I had that requirement that it has to be heavy on choreography. When they brought me the blouse, it was too tiny, and I had to put my foot down. I said, ‘Guys, I cannot wear this. Don’t oversexualise me. I get it, it’s a sexy song, we are all inherently sexy, but we don’t have to be vulgar about it’. In the morning, when we were about to shoot the song they had to make a new blouse,” she said, adding, “They had to reconstruct the new blouse that made me comfortable. To some people, it still looks over sexy maybe, but for me, it was whatever I was comfortable with compared to what they were going to give me.”

Nora Fatehi's upcoming acting project

Nora was last seen in a pivotal role in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut - Madgaon Express. She will next make her Telugu debut with the period drama Matka, featuring Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary.