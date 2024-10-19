Nora Fatehi teaches dance moves to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Avantika Vandanapu. Watch

Priyanka Chopra's manager, Anjula Acharia, hosted a Diwali party in New York, US, earlier this week. The fancy do was attended by desi celebs worldwide, like Sabyasachi, Nora Fatehi, Vikas Khanna and others. In a video that has now surfaced, Nora can be seen having a ball while teaching the guests moves to her song, Naach Meri Rani. (Also Read: New York's most famous NRIs assemble for Anjula Acharia's Diwali party with Nora Fatehi, Sabyasachi, Vikas Khanna: Pics) Nora Fatehi danced the night away with Never Have I Ever and Mean Girls stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Avantika Vandanapu.

Nora Fatehi teaches dance moves

In a video that surfaced on Instagram, Nora can be seen dancing her heart out to her 2020 song, Naach Meri Rani, by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. With a mic in hand, Nora can be seen dancing as the song plays in the background.

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mean Girls’ Avantika Vandanapu are also seen in the video learning the dance moves from her. Dressed in a silver lehenga with her hair left loose, the actor seems to have fun while dancing to the song.

Recently, Anjula shared a bunch of inside photos and a fun video of Nora's dance performance at the party. She captained her Instagram post, “This was Nora Fatehi‘s first Diwali in NYC and it was one for the books…” adding, “Huge thank you to Nora, who arrived straight from Mumbai and dazzled all! Much love to you Nora.”

Upcoming work

Nora has danced on-screen to numerous special numbers in Hindi and Telugu. She recently played important roles in Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk and Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express. She will soon be seen in a Hindi film titled Dancing Dad.

While Nora has danced in special numbers in films like Jr NTR’s Temper and Prabhas, Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali, she will debut as an actor in Karuna Kumar’s Matka in Telugu. The film also stars Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role. A song featuring Nora titled Le Le Raja was recently released.