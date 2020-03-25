e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi dances to Dilbar Dilbar with a little girl and fans can’t decide who did it better, watch throwback video

Nora Fatehi dances to Dilbar Dilbar with a little girl and fans can’t decide who did it better, watch throwback video

Nora Fatehi shared a throwback video from the sets of Bharat in Malta, in which she was seen teaching the steps of Dilbar Dilbar to a little girl.

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nora Fatehi shared a throwback video from the sets of Bharat.
Nora Fatehi shared a throwback video from the sets of Bharat.
         

Actor Nora Fatehi is keeping her fans entertained during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic. She took to her Instagram account to share an adorable throwback video of herself dancing to her popular song Dilbar Dilbar with a little girl.

“Throwback time...me in malta with this cutiepie dancing like its no body’s business #tb,” Nora wrote in her caption. The video was taken during the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat in Malta, in which she was paired opposite Sunil Grover. She is even wearing a bridal gown that she wore in the film.

Netizens showered love of the video of Nora and the little girl dancing. “Awwww she’s following the steps so well @norafatehi,” one Instagram user wrote. “Just smiles,” another commented. Several others also left heart emojis on the post.

 

Recently, in a video shared on Instagram, Nora urged her fans to remain positive and hopeful during the coronavirus outbreak. “At this time, I know we are going through a very difficult situation globally. It’s crazy. I just wanted to take this time to tell everybody that it’s important that we stay calm, keep our mental health in check, especially at a time like now when there is a lot of fear-mongering, misinformation going around and we don’t know what to believe,” she said in the clip.

Also see: Pankaj Tripathi cooks for daughter in self-isolation, assures fans ‘we will overcome this’

“One thing is for sure - we should self-educate ourselves to contain the spread of this virus. Whatever we can do will matter, whether it’s social distancing, washing our hands, keeping ourselves at home and not going out until it’s necessary,” she added. She also stressed the importance of having faith in God at a time like this.

Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, in which she played Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend. Despite a lot of hype surrounding the film, it managed to impress neither the critics nor the audience.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
LIVE: Our healthcare workers are God’s incarnations, says PM
LIVE: Our healthcare workers are God’s incarnations, says PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan
Google is making it easier for users to know if it’s safe to travel
Google is making it easier for users to know if it’s safe to travel
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India
BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news