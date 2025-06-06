Housefull 5 review and release live updates: Akshay Kumar fans call it ‘best in franchise’; twin ending cause confusion

June 6, 2025 12:41 PM IST

One Word Review…

Housefull 5: Dhamaal

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

The Housefull franchise returns with a bang – this time, it's bigger, louder, and crazier. A paisa-vasool entertainer packed with madness, a thrilling climax, and mass moments galore.

First things first: in a film like Housefull 5, logic takes a backseat. The key is to surrender yourself to the craziness and enjoy the rollercoaster ride.

Director Tarun Mansukhani brings fresh energy to the franchise while retaining the essence that fans have loved over the years. HF5 continues the series’ tradition of over-the-top humour, madcap storytelling, and visual extravaganza.

The writing is peppered with witty one-liners, quirky twists, and cleverly staged gags. In short, HF5 strikes the right balance between madness and masala.

Minus points? A few jokes feel dated and forced. Some supporting characters are underutilized. The post-interval screenplay could’ve been tighter.

The music adds to the fun quotient, with two standout tracks: Laal Pari and Dil-e-Nadaan – both are foot-tapping and visually appealing.

Akshay Kumar, the soul of the franchise, delivers a knockout performance and is in terrific form. Riteish Deshmukh excels yet again with his impeccable comic timing. Abhishek Bachchan springs a pleasant surprise, blending seamlessly into this chaotic universe.

The leading ladies don’t have much to do in terms of scope, but they add to the glam quotient and contribute to the madness.

Among the massive ensemble, the standouts include Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, and Chunky Panday. It's a treat to watch veteran Ranjeet on the big screen once again.

Final word? Housefull 5 is a crowd-pleaser – fun and family-friendly.