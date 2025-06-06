Housefull 5 review and release live updates: Akshay Kumar fans call it ‘best in franchise’; twin ending cause confusion
Housefull 5 review and release live updates: Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise. It stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma....Read More
It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame and is slated to hit the big screen on Friday.
On expanding the franchise, Sajid Nadiadwala in a press note said, "I've been thinking about the story of Housefull 5 and having two different climaxes for the last 30 years. I've always wanted to make a thriller, and the idea finally came to me 3-4 years ago, right after I finished writing Housefull 4. I wrote the story and screenplay myself, and it's truly a dream come true. What makes this film unique is that different shows will have all together different killers and climax. Imagine a 3 PM show having one ending, and the 6 PM show having another- this is happening across single screens and multiplexes."
He added, "Housefull 5 is a true killer comedy. Writing it gave me sleepless nights, but also a lot of joy. Once the script was ready, bringing Akshay and Tarun Mansukhani on board and others made the journey even more fruitful."
Housefull 5 review live: Taran Adarsh's review
One Word Review…
Housefull 5: Dhamaal
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
The Housefull franchise returns with a bang – this time, it's bigger, louder, and crazier. A paisa-vasool entertainer packed with madness, a thrilling climax, and mass moments galore.
First things first: in a film like Housefull 5, logic takes a backseat. The key is to surrender yourself to the craziness and enjoy the rollercoaster ride.
Director Tarun Mansukhani brings fresh energy to the franchise while retaining the essence that fans have loved over the years. HF5 continues the series’ tradition of over-the-top humour, madcap storytelling, and visual extravaganza.
The writing is peppered with witty one-liners, quirky twists, and cleverly staged gags. In short, HF5 strikes the right balance between madness and masala.
Minus points? A few jokes feel dated and forced. Some supporting characters are underutilized. The post-interval screenplay could’ve been tighter.
The music adds to the fun quotient, with two standout tracks: Laal Pari and Dil-e-Nadaan – both are foot-tapping and visually appealing.
Akshay Kumar, the soul of the franchise, delivers a knockout performance and is in terrific form. Riteish Deshmukh excels yet again with his impeccable comic timing. Abhishek Bachchan springs a pleasant surprise, blending seamlessly into this chaotic universe.
The leading ladies don’t have much to do in terms of scope, but they add to the glam quotient and contribute to the madness.
Among the massive ensemble, the standouts include Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, and Chunky Panday. It's a treat to watch veteran Ranjeet on the big screen once again.
Final word? Housefull 5 is a crowd-pleaser – fun and family-friendly.
Housefull 5: Watch movie's song Qayamat
Qayamat' is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Shruti Dhasmana. SOM penned the lyrics, and Adil Shaikh created stunning choreography.
Set against the gorgeous backdrop of a luxury cruise, 'Qayamat' reflects the flair, elegance, and carefree vibes of the cast having fun on the deck while dressed in all white. Watch it here.
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar fans call it ‘best of the series’
As Housefull 5 receives praise from fans after the morning shows, many fans have taken to social media to declare the film the best in the franchise. “Its easily the best of the HF Series. Fans of #Housefull series and #AkshayKumar are in for a treat,” wrote one fan.
Housefull 5 box office: Film predicted to have a bumper start
The Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer has been pegged by trade pundits to open at ₹20-25 crore, making it the franchise's biggest opener, and Akshay's best in over four years. Read more here
Is Housefull 5 a ‘copy’ of Mohanlal and Jeetendra's films?
Some eagle-eyed internet sleuths have pointed out that Housefull 5's plot about confusion over the heir to a multi-billion-pound fortune is similar to two classic Indian films - Mohanlal's 1989 release Lal Americayil and Jeetendra's 1969 hit Waris. However, Housefull 5 is not a copy and seems to have incorporated other elements absent in those two films.
Housefull 5: Akshay, Riteish want fans to watch both endings
In a video posted by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment ahead of the release, the film's stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh urged fans to watch both the endings of Housefull 5.
Housefull 5 endings: Fans demand no spoilers
Several fans took to Twitter (now X) on Friday morning to urge those who watched early shows to not give away the endings. Housefull 5 is a murder mystery that has two different endings playing in theatres.
Housefull 5 review: 4/5 stars by fan
#Housefull5 is a pure combination of comedy and thrilling aspects.
This is easily the best film of the franchisee. A perfect blend of comedy, chaos, and clever twists—exactly what fans expect from the franchise.
PAISA WASOOL FILM (4/5)
Housefull 5: KRK tweets about empty theatres
Kamaal Rashid Khan reposted a tweet, “Narendra Jha tweet:- It's 7.45am show at Pvr Infinity mall. Not a single person in the theatre to watch #Housefull5! But it’s a 60% sold show on #Bookmyshow! Today producers are making Films and then buying tickets also themselves. ”
Housefull 5: What are A and B versions?
Did you know that Housefull 5 is release with two different endings? When booking tickets, you are asked to select A or B version of the movie. Both have different killer reveals at the end. Fans are curious how different both versions will be.
Housefull 5: Chaos at promo event
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had to intervene and calm down the crowd during the promotions of his upcoming film "Housefull 5" in Pune.
Kumar visited a mall in the city alongside co-stars Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, and Fardeen Khan on Sunday for an event.
But the situation soon went out of control as the excited crowd gathered around to catch a glimpse of the actors.
In videos that have surfaced online, a lady can be seen crying, while another individual complained of breathlessness while trying to make his way out of the crowd.
Kumar took over the microphone to address the situation and requested the public not to push and stay calm.
Housefull : Amitabh Bachchan is the killer?
Amitabh Bachchan caused some confusion among fans as he reposted a BTS video from Housefull 5. Fans asked if he is the one playing the killer in the movie.
Housefull 5 public review: ‘Poora Bollywood bhar diya hai’
Housefull 5 advance booking
Film journalist Himesh Mankad posted, "ADVANCE BOOKING IN NATIONAL CHAINS - PVRINOX & CINEPOLIS - DAY WISE!
Here's the day-wise advance booking for #Housefull5 in the top 3 national chains as on Thursday @ 11.59 PM! #AkshayKumar
Friday: 94,750 tickets
Saturday: 42,000 tickets
Sunday: 30,000 tickets
Total: 1,66,750 tickets"
Housefull 5 review by a fan
“#Housefull5 is a hilarious joyride! #Akshay's comic timing is gold, stealing every scene wth his expression. Entire cast delivers great performances, wth crackling chemistry n lol moments. The ultimate songs are catchy n vibrant, perfectly matching the film’s high-octane vibe.”
Soundarya Sharma posts on release day
Wishing every body related to our Film Housefull 5 before or behind the camera a great success. Thank you to my Producers, Co actors, director and technicians for their love and support! I have felt blessed every moment that I have spent on the sets