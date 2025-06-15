Athiya Shetty misses KL Rahul as he is away on his first Father's Day as dad, calls Suniel Shetty ‘greatest strength’

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul embraced parenthood in March this year as they welcomed their daughter, Evaarah. The cricketer is thus celebrating his first Father’s Day as a new dad today, and Athiya made it a point to pen a heartfelt message for him while also wishing her father, Suniel Shetty, and father-in-law, K.N. Lokesh. (Also Read: Suniel Shetty says he's obsessed with granddaughter Evaarah, reveals changing his fitness routine to keep up with her) Athiya Shetty wishes father Suniel Shetty on Father's Day, misses KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty's post for Suniel Shetty on Father's Day

Athiya took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture from her haldi ceremony to wish her father, Suniel, on Father’s Day. The photo showed Athiya with haldi on her face, while her father kissed her forehead, capturing their loving bond. Along with the picture, Athiya wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my greatest strength. Love you.” She also shared a photo of KL Rahul with his father from their wedding, adding a red heart emoji to it.

Athiya's post for dad Suniel Shetty on Father's Day.

Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his first Father's Day

Athiya further shared a sweet picture of KL Rahul’s hand gently holding their newborn daughter Evaarah, and wrote, “Happy first Father’s Day to the best ❤️. We miss you.” Rahul is currently in England as part of the squad for India's upcoming Test series there.

KL Rahul celebrates First Father's Day.

KL Rahul and Athiya welcomed their first child on 24 March 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The couple later shared a picture holding their baby in their arms and revealed the meaning behind her name. The caption read, “Our baby girl, our everything. 🪷 Evaarah / इवारा ~ Gift of God.”

Suniel Shetty, in a recent interview with Zoom, revealed that Athiya has stepped away from the film industry. He said, “She said, ‘Baba, I don’t want to,’ and she just left. And that’s what I salute her for—saying, ‘I’m not interested. I don’t want to do films.’ After Motichoor Chaknachoor, a lot came her way. ‘But I don’t want to. I am comfortable, you know?’”

Athiya made her Bollywood debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in the Salman Khan-backed film Hero. She later appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor but failed to make a significant mark at the box office.